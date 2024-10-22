McDonald's says 'we're golden' amidst Donald Trump's visit controversy

Following Donald Trump's visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's, the company reiterated its non-partisan stance in an internal memo. The visit, organized by the local franchise owner at the request of Trump's team, sparked online debate due to the restaurant's closure during the event.

Following the controversy over former President Donald Trump's visit to one of its locations in Pennsylvania, McDonald's has made it clear that it is not getting engaged in politics. According to a Bloomberg report, the fast-food juggernaut stated in an internal letter that it remains impartial regardless of the candidates for government.

"McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next President," the firm stated in a press release distributed to its staff. "We’re not red or blue — we’re golden." This message came after Trump visited a McDonald's restaurant, where he prepared fries and assisted drive-thru patrons as his team marketed the visit as a means of engaging voters.

Feasterville, a crucial location in swing state Pennsylvania, hosted the event. During Trump's visit, the McDonald's was closed to the public, which sparked internet discussion. Some accused the occasion of being staged for the cameras after sharing pictures of the deserted eatery. Others argued that the shutdown was required for security reasons.

McDonald's said that local franchise owner Derek Giacomantonio organized the visit, which was requested by Trump's staff. McDonald's stated, "We approached the former President's request through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," after learning about it.

Trump's existing spat with Democratic contender Kamala Harris was further exacerbated by his visit. Although Harris has discussed her time spent working at a McDonald's while in college, Trump has questioned her account without providing evidence. McDonald's claimed that it lacked the 1980s documents necessary to confirm Harris' employment.

While Trump flipped burgers and joked with reporters at the drive-thru, McDonald’s stuck to its stance of political neutrality, focusing on its core business and avoiding the election drama.

