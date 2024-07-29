Mass shooting in NY's Rochester caught on camera: 1 dead, 6 injured inside Maplewood Park (WATCH)

A mass shooting at Maplewood Park in Rochester, NY, left one person dead and six others injured. The incident occurred during a gathering around 6:20 p.m. Police found several victims with gunshot wounds; one person died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified yet.

A tragic mass shooting occurred at Maplewood Park in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening, leaving one person dead and six others injured. The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. during a gathering in the park.

According to Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the event and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a person in their 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual is in critical condition, while five others sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as dozens of shots rang out, causing the crowd to flee in panic. Videos shared on social media captured the terrifying moments during the shooting.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released, pending notification of their family. Law enforcement agencies, including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police, are assisting in the investigation.

"We are gathering information and speaking with witnesses," said Captain Bello. "At this time, we don't know the number of shooters involved."

The investigation is ongoing, and the area remains secured by law enforcement. No details have been released about potential suspects.

Latest Videos