Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, 9 others die in plane crash after aircraft goes missing in mountain

    Among the victims was former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, adding to the profound loss felt across the nation. President Lazarus Chakwera declared a national day of mourning and ordered flags to fly at half-mast until the day of the funeral to honor the memory of the deceased.

    Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, 9 others die in plane crash after aircraft goes missing in mountain forest AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Malawi is reeling from a devastating blow as Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine others have tragically lost their lives in a fatal military jet crash. The aircraft, which departed from Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, was en route to Mzuzu International Airport when it disappeared from radar amidst adverse weather conditions.

    Despite air traffic control's cautionary warnings, the pilot attempted a landing, prompting concerns about the safety of the flight. Subsequently, the aircraft vanished from radar, sparking a massive search effort. Hours later, search teams located the wreckage in the Chikangawa forest, confirming the heartbreaking news that all ten passengers on board had died.

    Overcrowded trains and ticketless travelers: Passengers share frustrations on social media (WATCH)

    Among the victims was former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, adding to the profound loss felt across the nation. President Lazarus Chakwera declared a national day of mourning and ordered flags to fly at half-mast until the day of the funeral to honor the memory of the deceased.

    The ill-fated flight was bound for a solemn occasion, intending to attend the funeral of a former government minister. Tragically, the journey ended in disaster, claiming the lives of not only prominent figures like Vice President Chilima but also three military crew members and other passengers.

    Modi 3.0: What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portfolios? All you need to know

    Vice President Chilima's tenure was marked by significant political events, including his pivotal role in the 2020 presidential election rerun alongside President Chakwera. Despite recent legal challenges, his sudden and untimely death has shocked the nation, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH) AJR

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH)

    Indian origin man from Punjab shot dead in Canada; Cops suspect targeted killing AJR

    Indian-origin man from Punjab shot dead in Canada; Cops suspect targeted killing

    Iran approves 6 candidates for June 28 presidential elections, blocks former Prez Ahmadinejad again snt

    Iran approves 6 candidates for June 28 presidential elections, blocks former Prez Ahmadinejad again

    Zoom mishap: Brazilian politician Cesar Maia mistakenly joins online meeting while sitting on toilet (WATCH) snt

    Zoom mishap: Brazilian politician Cesar Maia mistakenly joins online meeting while sitting on toilet (WATCH)

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video snt

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Mirzapur 3 teaser Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (Watch) RBA

    Mirzapur 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya are back with a bang (WATCH)

    Darshan Thoogudeepa: 7 best movies of Kannada actor ATG

    Darshan Thoogudeepa: 7 best movies of Kannada actor

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan anr

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan

    Kalki 2898 AD: 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

    Karnataka monsoon: State records 78% increase in rainfall over past 10 days vkp

    Karnataka monsoon: State records 78% increase in rainfall over past 10 days

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon