Magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocks Mexico days after deadly temblor; 1 dead

The epicentre was about 29 miles (46 kilometres) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles (24.1 kilometres). Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck western Mexico early on Thursday, days after a major temblor killed as many as two people and battered hundreds of buildings in the country, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

It is reportedly said a woman died in Mexico City after falling down some stairs and hitting her head when the quake triggered early warning alarms.

On Thursday, the earthquake struck shortly after 1 am, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico. The US Geological Survey said that Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's tremor, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via a social media post that it was an aftershock from Monday's quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero. The president said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared. The earthquake rattled an already jittery country.

Monday's magnitude 7.6 quake struck on the anniversary of deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, killing two people in the Pacific port of Manzanillo.

Mexico is resting in the world's most seismically and volcanically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets surrounding tectonic plates.

Mexico City, which together with surrounding urban areas is home to more than 20 million people, is built in a natural basin filled with the sediment of a former lake, making it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.