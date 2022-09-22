After Putin's threat, one-way ticket out of Russia sold out, price skyrocketed | Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin's address had raised fears that martial law could be imposed and men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia, media reports said. A clip shared by global flight tracking service FlightRadar24 shows one-way flights leave Russia, after Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for flights.

One-way flights out of Russia quickly sold out, and ticket costs rose, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the country's first mobilisation order since World War II. According to media reports, the president's speech sparked worries that martial law would be enacted and Russian males of fighting age would not be permitted to leave the country.

After Google Trends data revealed a rise in searches for Aviasales, Russia's most popular website for booking tickets, FlightRadar24, a worldwide flight monitoring service, posted a clip of one-way flights departing the country.

Media reports suggest that data from airlines and travel agencies indicated that flights out of Russia were almost completely booked this week. Since Putin launched Moscow's "special military action" in Ukraine, flights between Russia and the European Union have been halted.

In a significant escalation of his invasion of Ukraine, Putin had yesterday authorised a "partial mobilisation," calling up 300,000 reservists.

In his televised address, Putin accused the West of pushing Kyiv to transfer hostilities to Russia. "Only citizens who are currently in reserve and, above all, those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialities and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription," Putin said in a televised speech.

He also warned the West of dire consequences as the 'West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. West has crossed the line.' "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we use all available means to protect our people -- this is not a bluff," the Russian president said.

