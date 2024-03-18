Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Love penguins? Applications open to work in Antarctica’s ‘penguin post office’

    Applications have opened to work at Antarctica’s famous “penguin post office”, but successful applicants will need to put up with the smell of penguin poo. The shop in Port Lockroy is the southernmost post office in the world.

    Love penguins applications open to work in Antarctica penguin post office check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 7:59 PM IST

    Adventure seekers now have a unique career option. Five employees are needed at the world's southernmost post office by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) to handle mail sorting and penguin counts.

    A message on the Trust's X and other social media handles stated that the employee's stay in Port Lockroy will last for five months. Port Lockroy is located on Goudier Island. It is visited by up to 18,000 cruise ship visitors, says the UKAHT's website, making it one of the most visited sites in Antarctica.

    "From counting penguins to sorting mail at the world's southernmost post office, working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica is a job like no other," the trust said in its job post.

    In addition, the trust is looking for three general assistants, a store manager, and a base commander who will all be residing in the "remote but hectic" site. The jobs are available starting in November 2024 and ending in March 2025.

    According to its website, Port Lockroy was chosen to be the first continuously manned British outpost to create a year-round British presence in Antarctica because it was renowned as a secure haven after being used by whaling vessels in the early 20th century.

    The available positions are general assistant, shop manager and base leader, with salaries ranging from £1,375 to £1,985 per month. Applicants must be prepared to share a room with five other people, go for extended periods of time without phone or internet and up to two weeks without showering.

    The application warns prospective applicants must be psychically and medically fit. Some physical work includes carrying 20 litre jerry cans of water, lifting and carrying 15kg boxes and shovelling a lot of snow.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023 avv

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Massive toilet paper spill creates traffic chaos on California highway; Takes 20 minutes to clear (WATCH) avv

    Massive toilet paper spill creates traffic chaos on California highway; Takes 20 minutes to clear (WATCH)

    IDF confirms top Hamas operative Faiq Mabhouh killed as battle around Gaza's largest hospital rages on snt

    IDF confirms top Hamas operative Faiq Mabhouh killed as battle around Gaza's largest hospital rages on

    Astrological divide grips Sri Lanka as clash over New Year ritual dates sparks Political buzz avv

    Astrological divide grips Sri Lanka as clash over New Year ritual dates sparks Political buzz

    BREAKING PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia snt

    'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field Nupur Sharma from Rae Bareli?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field Nupur Sharma from Rae Bareli?

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023 avv

    Vladimir Putin's Impact: A comprehensive review of Russia's economic and social progress from 1999 to 2023

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance poster; announces new release date NIR

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance in poster; announces new release date

    UAE Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP gcw

    UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon