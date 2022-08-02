Lethal and precise: All about Hellfire R9X, the missile that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Ayman al-Zawahiri, a key plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attacks who took over as the leader of al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden's death, was killed in Kabul by Hellfire R9X missile armed with long blades aimed at killing targets with kinetic energy to minimise major collateral damage.

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed that Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a precision strike in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan.

As per the media reports, the attack took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, one of Kabul's wealthiest neighbourhoods. The area is just a few meters away from the diplomatic missions of several countries, including that of the United States.

Biden also stated that no one else was harmed.

Also read: Story of Kabul betrayal and US plan to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri

In a televised address from the White House, the US president said, "Now Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more."

"No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," he said.

It is being learnt that the US troops had used Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile, to kill him.

Here's a video of how Hellfire R9X missile operates (For purpose of understanding; Video credit: Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby/US Military)

Let's know about the Hellfire R9X missile:

The missile system was fitted with six razor-like blades. It doesn't blast or explode but releases the blades to kill the targets with precision. It also prevents any collateral damage to locals.

Also read: Haqqani network concealed Ayman al-Zawahiri's presence at safe house in Kabul?

The missile system -- Hellfire R9X -- also known as the flying Ginsu. It means there would be no damage to the area since it doesn't carry any warheads. It must be mentioned that the US agencies have never publicly acknowledged the usage of such a missile system.

The Hellfire R9X missile first appeared in March 2017 when an Al-Qaeda leader was killed by a drone strike while he was travelling in a car in Syria.

What is the Hellfire missile system?

The Hellfire missiles are air-to-ground, laser-guided, subsonic missiles with significant anti-tank capacity.

Designed mainly for targeted killings, the Hellfire R9X is the most advanced and peculiar addition to the line of Hellfire missiles.

As per the report, the US might have used the same missile system to assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani over a year back.

In 2020, the US used this weapon in Syria to target an al-Qaida-linked trainer.

Also Read: 'Justice has been served': Hellfire missiles take out Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul