Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured

Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firas Abiad, on Wednesday confirmed that the death toll from the recent explosion targeting Hezbollah strongholds has risen to 12. The casualties include two children and an unspecified number of healthcare workers. Tuesday's attack involved pagers used by Hezbollah members, which were detonated simultaneously.

Minister Abiad reported that two-thirds of the injured required hospitalization, highlighting the severity of the incident. He noted that the scale of the explosion was significantly larger than the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, which had previously been one of the most devastating events in recent Lebanese history. Most of the injured were located in Beirut and its southern suburbs.

The explosions were caused by pagers that had been secretly rigged with explosives by Israel’s Mossad, according to multiple Lebanese security sources. Out of the 5,000 pagers in use by Hezbollah members, approximately 3,000 detonated, leading to widespread casualties and panic. The simultaneous explosions ripped through various Hezbollah strongholds, causing extensive damage and chaos.

The village of Nadi Sheet in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley also witnessed a somber gathering as dozens of residents came together to mourn the death of Fatima Abdullah, a nine-year-old girl who was among the two children killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, In response to the crisis, several countries, including Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Egypt, have offered assistance. The Iraqi government and an Iran-backed Iraqi militia have pledged to assist Lebanon following the recent explosions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered the dispatch of medical and emergency service teams to Lebanon, according to a statement from his office. An Iraqi military plane also arrived in Beirut carrying 15 tons of medicines and medical equipment to aid in the recovery efforts.

In a separate statement, the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, a prominent Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq, announced its readiness to support Lebanon. The militia vowed to provide "all our capabilities" to aid Lebanon, offering to send fighters, equipment, and logistical support as needed.

“We are fully prepared to go with them to the end, and to send fighters, equipment, and support, whether on the technical or logistical level,” it said.

Iran has also condemned the explosions, accusing Israel of orchestrating the attack. Iranian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, have labeled the incident as a "terrorist act of the Zionist regime" and an "example of mass murder." Kanani characterized the explosions as a deliberate attempt to target Hezbollah, exacerbating regional tensions.

Hamas has issued a statement expressing solidarity with Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, condemning the explosions and reaffirming support for their allies.

“We appreciate the struggle and sacrifices of our brothers in Hezbollah, and their insistence on continuing to support and back our Palestinian people in Gaza, and we affirm our full solidarity with the Lebanese people and our brothers in Hezbollah,” a statement from Hamas said.

The explosions have had a significant impact on Hezbollah, removing many of its fighters from active combat while they recover from their injuries. Sima Shine, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv think tank Institute for National Security Studies, described the operation as "surprising, unique, and complex." She suggested that Hezbollah may respond with increased rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel but does not anticipate a broader conflict at this time.

