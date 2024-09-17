8 killed after 1000s of pagers explode across Lebanon, Iran envoy among 2,750 injured; Hezbollah blames Israel

A series of devastating explosions involving pager devices rocked Lebanon on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people and leaving over 2,750 wounded, according to the country’s health minister, Firass Abiad.

A series of devastating explosions involving thousands of pager devices rocked Lebanon on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people and leaving over 2,750 wounded, according to the country’s health minister, Firass Abiad. The blasts, which occurred simultaneously across different regions, have raised alarms about the potential causes and repercussions of the unusual incident.

Among those injured was Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was caught in one of the pager explosions. According to state media, Amani’s injuries were superficial, and he remains conscious and out of danger. Iranian authorities have yet to provide further details on the incident or its potential links to regional tensions.

Hezbollah, a major political and military force in Lebanon, confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters and a 10-year-old girl in the explosions. In a statement, the group disclosed that the devices, identified as message-receiving pagers, detonated at approximately 3:30 PM across various Hezbollah units and institutions.

"At approximately 3:30 pm on Tuesday 09-17-2024, a number of message receiving devices known as ‘pagers’ exploded, which were owned by a number of workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions.These explosions, the causes of which are still unknown, led to the martyrdom of a girl and two brothers, and the injury of a large number of people with various injuries," Hezbollah said.

One of the victims was the young daughter of a Hezbollah member, who died when her father's pager exploded while she stood next to him in the Bekaa Valley. Additionally, Lebanese media confirmed that a Hezbollah fighter, the son of prominent MP Ali Ammar, was also killed in the blasts.

A Hezbollah official described the pager explosions as the "biggest security breach" the organisation had experienced in almost a year of conflict with Israel. "The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident that targeted the devices," the official said, without elaborating.

The Nabatieh public hospital in southern Lebanon was one of many overwhelmed by the sudden influx of victims. Dr. Hassan Wazni, the head of the hospital, confirmed that they were treating around 40 individuals, many with injuries to their faces, eyes, and limbs. The Lebanese Red Cross mobilized over 50 ambulances and 300 emergency medical staff to assist with evacuating victims and providing first aid to those wounded in the blasts.

While investigations are ongoing, the precise cause behind the explosions remains unknown. Three security sources have confirmed that the pagers involved in the explosions were a new model that Hezbollah had recently introduced, raising questions about whether they were deliberately sabotaged or malfunctioned. No official statements have been made by Israeli authorities, although Hezbollah’s insinuations of foreign involvement will likely fuel speculation about the group’s adversaries.

