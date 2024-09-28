'Know how to reach all those who threaten Israel': IDF chief after killing Hezbollah leader Nasrallah (WATCH)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a precise airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon. The militant leader, who had helmed the Iran-backed Hezbollah for 32 years, was targeted during Friday’s coordinated strikes on Hezbollah's headquarters in the Lebanese capital.

Following the confirmation of Nasrallah's killing, Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi said, "This is not the last of the toolbox, there are more tools to go. Whoever threatens the state of Israel, we’ll know how to get to him: in the north, in the south and in more distant places."

Halevi added that the attack on Beirut that killed Nasrallah was planned for a long time and “came at the right time in a very sharp way”.

The IDF in a statement earlier today said, "Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization - that served as the epicenter of Hezbollah’s terror. Hezbollah’s central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields."

The military further said the strikes killed Ali Karake, who was identified as commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

"During Hassan Nasrallah’s 32-year reign as the secretary-general of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities. He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organisation," the Israeli military statement stated.

The strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, particularly in the Haret Hreik neighborhood, was the most powerful Israeli assault on Lebanon’s capital since the onset of the recent conflict with Hezbollah, which began after Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that the strikes resulted in at least six deaths and over 91 injuries. Rescue workers are still combing through the rubble, and the death toll is expected to rise. The destruction of several apartment blocks has prompted the evacuation of hospitals in Beirut’s southern suburbs. In a statement, the ministry urged hospitals in unaffected areas to suspend non-emergency cases to make room for patients from the evacuated facilities.

Nasrallah’s death represents a staggering blow to Hezbollah and its Iranian backers, with ramifications likely to be felt across the Middle East. Under his leadership, Hezbollah had transformed into a regional power player, securing missile supplies from Iran and exerting influence across multiple conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. His elimination not only weakens Hezbollah’s strategic capabilities but also raises questions about the group’s future leadership and direction.

