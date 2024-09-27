Khalistani supporters deface PM Modi's effigy with shoes, kick Indian flag in NY; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In the undated clip, which has rapidly gone viral, two men are seen defacing an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repeatedly hitting it with shoes and raising anti-India slogans outside the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York.

A shocking video has surfaced from New York, showing Khalistani supporters engaging in a blatant act of disrespect towards India and its Prime Minister. In the undated clip, which has rapidly gone viral, two men are seen defacing an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repeatedly hitting it with shoes and raising anti-India slogans outside the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York.

The disturbing footage captures the moment when a group of men, waving Khalistan flags, kicked the Indian national flag, adding fuel to an already volatile situation. The brazen display of hostility took place just days after PM Modi's high-profile visit to the United States, sparking widespread outrage both in India and among the Indian diaspora.

The incident has ignited strong condemnation on social media, with many calling the actions an attack not only on the Prime Minister but on the sovereignty and dignity of India. Supporters incident has struck a nerve, coming on the heels of Modi's successful diplomatic trip to the US.

The viral video has raised questions about the growing audacity of separatist groups in the West, with many urging swift and strong action against those responsible for such inflammatory behavior. Indian communities worldwide are now calling for increased security around Indian embassies and missions abroad.

A user commented, "When actions challenge the very fabric of our nation, the response must be swift and firm. Revocation, charges, and seizure - the trident of justice in the face of betrayal."

