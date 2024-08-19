Kerala man working in Russian Army killed in Ukrainian shelling

Sandeep, a 36-year-old from Kerala's Thrissur, was killed in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military unit in Rostov, Russia. He had gone to Russia through an agency, initially claiming to work in a Moscow restaurant, but later revealed he was working in a military canteen.

Thrissur: A 36-year-old man from Kerala's Thrissur, Sandeep, has reportedly lost his life in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military unit, according to his family. Sandeep, who was serving with the Russian military, was the son of Kankil Chandran from Nairangadi in Thrissur. Malayali groups in Russia have stated that official confirmation of the incident is expected from the Indian Embassy on Monday (Aug 19).

Sandeep's family received a notification stating that he was part of a 12-member Russian military patrol team that suffered fatal casualties and that representatives from the Russian Malayali Association had confirmed his identity and that of his fellow soldiers at a hospital. Since the Embassy staff have holidays on Saturday and Sunday, official notifications and pictures will only be available the following day.

Sandeep and seven others from Kerala traveled to Russia via an agency in Chalakudy on April 2, supposedly to work at a restaurant in Moscow. Yet, in a later update, Sandeep informed his family that he was employed in the Russian military facility's canteen, and reassured them of his well-being.

According to Sandeep's relatives, when they tried to contact him later, he claimed to have lost his passport and phone. However, it is now suspected that he may have acquired Russian citizenship and enlisted in the military, as Russia offers a pathway to citizenship through military service. This development could complicate the process of repatriating his body, but his relatives are holding out hope that the Indian Embassy will step in to assist.

As Sandeep was engaged in military training, communication with his loved ones was impossible. His Malayali friends in Russia also faced similar restrictions and could not make phone calls. The devastating news surfaced when a WhatsApp message spread through Russian Malayali networks, announcing an attack on a group, including Sandeep, in Rostov, Russia.

Latest Videos