Karachi gas crisis: Residents struggle with shortages amid rising costs, unsafe alternatives

Karachi’s ongoing gas shortage is disrupting daily life, forcing residents to rely on costly and unsafe alternatives. Households struggle with unpredictable supply, while businesses face rising costs. Frustrated citizens demand immediate government action to ensure a stable gas supply before the crisis worsens.

The ongoing gas shortage in Karachi has left residents frustrated as they struggle with limited supply and rising costs. Households and businesses are facing severe disruptions, with many forced to rely on expensive and unsafe alternatives.

People from various neighbourhoods have voiced their anger, highlighting the hardships they face daily. A resident shared that his family has been experiencing gas shortages for over a year. “Our children often skip breakfast because there’s no gas to cook. We have pleaded with the government to ensure at least four hours of supply daily to avoid using costly and dangerous LPG cylinders,” he said.



Others echoed similar concerns, stating that despite paying monthly gas bills, they are forced to buy LPG cylinders at high prices. “Even though there’s no gas in our pipelines, we still receive a monthly bill of PKR 700. I even went to the gas office, but they dismissed my complaint,” another resident explained.

The unpredictable supply has made it difficult for families to manage basic household tasks. One person revealed that gas is only available late at night. “It comes around 10 PM and disappears by morning. For those who leave for work or school early, even making a cup of tea is impossible.”

The increasing reliance on LPG cylinders has also raised safety concerns. “Keeping cylinders at home, especially with young children, is risky. Accidents can happen, and the government needs to address this issue urgently,” a worried resident said.



Businesses are also feeling the impact. Many shop owners have switched to LPG to continue operations, but rising costs are making it unsustainable. “We pay exorbitant gas bills despite barely receiving any supply. With increasing rates and taxes, running a business has become extremely difficult,” a store owner complained.

Frustrated citizens are urging the government to take immediate action. “We just want a solution. If we had gas for even a few hours a day, it would ease our struggles. Authorities need to act before the situation gets worse,” a local demanded.

