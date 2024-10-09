Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert and talks Donald Trump, Gaza, Putin and more (WATCH)

Democratic presidential contender and US Vice President Kamala Harris made a lively appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she sipped on Miller High Life beer and took jabs at her political rival, Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential contender and US Vice President Kamala Harris made a lively appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she sipped on Miller High Life beer and took jabs at her political rival, Donald Trump. The interview, recorded in front of a live audience at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater, marked the latest stop in Harris's media blitz as she ramps up her campaign efforts for the 2024 presidential election.

Harris, who has faced criticism in the past for being elusive with the media, has recently opened up more frequently, appearing on platforms such as CBS’s 60 Minutes, the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, The View, and radio legend Howard Stern’s show. Her late-night appearance Tuesday night was notable not just for her beer choice but for the sharp political critiques she levied against Trump.

The lighthearted segment began with Colbert noting that the 2024 election has been dubbed "the vibe election," with voters seeking candidates they can relate to. Colbert quipped that voters typically want someone they could “have a beer with,” before offering Harris one. She requested Miller High Life – a move that set her apart from both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who famously abstain from alcohol. “The last time I had beer was at a baseball game with Doug,” she said, referencing her husband. She toasted Colbert with the familiar Miller High Life slogan: “The champagne of beers.”

Colbert made a connection between the Milwaukee-made lager and Wisconsin, a crucial swing state, before trying to pivot the conversation to Michigan voters by asking Harris about her favorite Bob Seger songs. The vice president, however, appeared less enthusiastic about Seger, suggesting instead: “I’ll go Aretha or Eminem. You got any?”

Though the mood was light, the conversation quickly turned serious. Harris took the opportunity to criticize Trump over a report from journalist Bob Woodward’s new book War, which claims Trump sent Covid-19 testing machines to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020, even as Americans struggled to access tests.

“He thinks, well, that’s his friend,” Harris said, her voice brimming with anger. “What about the American people? They should be your first friend.”

Recalling the severity of the pandemic, Harris became visibly emotional as she recounted how many Americans were dying daily, often without the comfort of their families by their side due to isolation measures. She underscored the gravity of the allegations against Trump, accusing him of cozying up to authoritarian leaders while Americans were left in desperate need.

Harris doubled down on her criticism, noting that Trump has publicly admired autocrats like Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. She called out Trump’s infamous “love letters” to Kim and lambasted him for being “played” by these leaders. “He gets played because they flatter him or offer him favor,” Harris remarked, referencing Trump's aspirations of strongman leadership. “He wants to be a dictator on day one if he were elected again as president.”

Shifting gears to the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, Colbert asked Harris about the war’s toll and her stance on the crisis. Harris was clear in her demand for an immediate ceasefire, stating, “We must have a ceasefire and hostage deal as immediately as possible. This war has got to end. It has to end.” She acknowledged the challenges in securing such an agreement but emphasized that continued efforts were critical, having met with both Israeli and Palestinian families affected by the violence.

Colbert also brought up a now-famous image of Harris from the 2020 vice-presidential debate in which she appeared unimpressed, resting her chin on her hand while Trump spoke. When asked what she was thinking in that moment, Harris teased that her thoughts started with “W” and ended with “F,” drawing laughter from the audience.

When Colbert pressed her on Trump’s denial of losing the 2020 election, Harris didn’t mince words. “When you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election,” she said. “What does that make you? A loser.” The crowd erupted in laughter, with Harris playfully acknowledging that it was a line from one of her campaign rallies.

As the interview drew to a close, Harris couldn’t resist one final quip: “This is what happens when I drink beer!” she laughed, drawing cheers from the audience.

Harris’s appearance on The Late Show reflected both her ability to connect with voters in a relatable manner and her readiness to challenge her political opponents head-on. With election season heating up, the vice president is proving that she can mix charm with sharp political commentary, all while enjoying “the champagne of beers.”

