    Justin Trudeau booed during his visit to Toronto mosque over Israel-Hamas war (WATCH)

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encountered another embarrassing moment when he was booed by the crowd during his visit to a mosque in Toronto over his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Watch the video here.

    Justin Trudeau booed during his visit to Toronto mosque over Israel Hamas war WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was booed during his visit to a mosque in Toronto over his response to the Israel-Hamas war. The crowd in the mosque yelled "shame" at Trudeau and begged the moderator to prevent the prime minister of Canada from taking the stage. The video of the Prime Minister encountering the angry crowd has gained widespread attention and gone viral on various social media platforms.

    Later, as he walked out of the mosque, people booed him and demanded him to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.  Trudeau was questioned, "How many Palestinian children need to be slaughtered before you call for a ceasefire?" by a lady carrying a banner that said, "Stop the genocide."

    The video also depicted protesters assembled outside the mosque as Prime Minister Trudeau was departing. The protesters were urging the Prime Minister to advocate for a ceasefire in the conflict.

    As many as 33 MPs had recently signed a letter addressed to the Canadian Prime Minister asking Canada to join the call for an immediate ceasefire and help facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip.

    Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian group killed 1,400 Israelis in a brazen attack on October 7.  Tensions have risen across the Middle East as Israel has retaliated with airstrikes and cut off the Palestinian territory's access to water, food, and electricity. The United Nations says this violates international humanitarian law.

