    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen (WATCH)

    The focus was on Houthi weapons storage facilities, air defense, missile systems, and radar installations. The joint statement released by the nations involved stressed the commitment to de-escalate tensions in the region

    Joint US-UK airstrikes target 36 Iranian-backed Houthi sites in Yemen
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    The United States and the United Kingdom launched joint airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Yemen late Saturday night. This action followed the US's retaliatory strikes on over 85 targets affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its militias in Syria and Iraq. The strikes were in response to a drone attack on a Jordanian base that resulted in the death of three US service members.

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the joint airstrikes aim to convey a clear message to the Houthis, warning them of further consequences if they persist in illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand also provided support in the coordinated effort.

    The strikes targeted 36 Houthi locations in Yemen, addressing continued threats to international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The focus was on Houthi weapons storage facilities, air defense, missile systems, and radar installations. The joint statement released by the nations involved stressed the commitment to de-escalate tensions in the region.

    Acknowledging the importance of the Red Sea for global commerce, the statement reiterated the warning to Houthi leadership, emphasizing a readiness to defend lives and maintain the free flow of commerce in the critical waterway.

    Additionally, there were "self-defense" strikes on Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles that posed a threat to ships in the Red Sea. The assault marked the third instance of joint airstrikes by the US and the UK since November in response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

    The Houthi attacks have significantly impacted international shipping routes, prompting BP to halt oil shipments through the Red Sea, causing oil price increases. Ikea also warned of potential product shortages, while Carnival rerouted cruise ships to avoid the Red Sea.

    In January, the Biden administration designated the Houthis as a "specially designated global terrorist group," reversing a decision by the State Department in February 2021 that had removed that designation.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
