Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty

British Prime Ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, along with his wife Akshata Murthy. Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees dress up idols and visit temples to mark the occasion, a day of special reverence for Hindus.

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, in race to become the country's next prime minister, prayed at a temple on August 18, ahead of Janmashtami -- the birthday of Lord Krishna. Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak, accompanied him to the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Hertfordshire.

"Today I went the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to commemorate Janmashtami, in advance of the well-known Hindu holiday marking Lord Krishna's birthday," Rishi Sunak said on Instagram.

Also Read | UK PM race: Rishi Sunak vows to cut 20% basic income tax rate by 2029

A Hindu celebration called Krishna Janmashtami honours the birth of Lord Krishna. To commemorate the festival, a day of particular veneration for Hindus, devotees dress up idols and visit temples. Akshata Murthy, the wife of Indian software magnate Rishi Sunak, is his child.

The pair wed in Bangalore, India, in 2006 after meeting when he was pursuing an MBA at Stanford University. The wedding took place over two days. The Southampton native Rishi Sunak, whose parents are of Indian descent, is now much behind Liz Truss in surveys.

Also Read: Racism is not a factor in UK PM race, asserts Rishi Sunak

In the northern English city of Manchester on Friday night, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will conduct the next of twelve hustings over the summer-long election. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, and the two candidates will keep campaigning to try to sway voters who are still undecided.

In a survey conducted on Thursday and released by Sky News, Truss holds a 32-point advantage against Sunak.

According to the Sky News article, the YouGov poll found that 66% of Conservative Party members supported Truss while 34% supported Sunak. Only those leaders who have or plan to vote are included in the statistics. On September 5, a clear winner will be determined. The next day, they will take over as PM.

Also Read: UK PM race: Rishi Sunak rushed to aid TV host who fainted during election debate