Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz

    Musk also shared another post that displays a communication stating he is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.

    Its been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's early morning Monday tweet again created a buzz. The Tesla CEO tweeted about his death under mysterious circumstances in his recent post. 

    Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been good knowing ya." He tweeted this just after a week after announcing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

    Previous to this tweet, Musk also shared another post that displays a communication stating he is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. The post also added that Musk would be held accountable like an adult, no matter how much he played the fool.

    According to the letter, the equipment was given to Ukraine by the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense headquarters.

    Such posts by the Tesla CEO aroused speculations on whether Musk is facing threats from Russia for assisting Ukraine during the conflict.

    Earlier in February, SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service, Musk's company, was activated in Ukraine when Ukraine's minister reached out to Musk. 

    The tweet about death under mysterious circumstances of Musk prompted a wide range of responses, from jokes to caution to solidarity.

    Many tweet questions the state of Musk, stating that is he intoxicated. Another one claimed that it must be the huge taxes bothering the CEO. One said Musk needs to live to bring about reform. 

    In recent months, Musk has made headlines for slamming Twitter's shrinking space for free speech, then opting out of joining its board at the last minute, and then announcing its decision to buy it for a whopping sum.

    Following the announcement, he teased radical ideas for the microblogging site, such as charging commercial and government users.

    Also Read: Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Also Read: Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday | Top updates

    Also Read: Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday, Top updates

    Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday | Top updates

    Pakistans ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video - gps

    Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat - adt

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe - adt

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe

    Recent Stories

    Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast heavy rainfall alert in several states gcw

    Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast, heavy rainfall alert in several states

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes to share with family and friends

    Ira Khan in bikini: Aamir Khan and his daughter get trolled for their latest pictures RBA

    Ira Khan in bikini: Aamir Khan and his daughter get trolled for their latest pictures

    Rupee slumps to all time new low touches 77.20 per dollar gcw

    Rupee slumps to all-time new low, touches 77.20 per dollar

    After Khalistani flags controversy in Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh seals all inter state borders gcw

    After Khalistani flags controversy in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh seals all inter-state borders

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon