It's been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz

Musk also shared another post that displays a communication stating he is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's early morning Monday tweet again created a buzz. The Tesla CEO tweeted about his death under mysterious circumstances in his recent post.

Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been good knowing ya." He tweeted this just after a week after announcing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Previous to this tweet, Musk also shared another post that displays a communication stating he is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. The post also added that Musk would be held accountable like an adult, no matter how much he played the fool.

According to the letter, the equipment was given to Ukraine by the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense headquarters.

Such posts by the Tesla CEO aroused speculations on whether Musk is facing threats from Russia for assisting Ukraine during the conflict.

Earlier in February, SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service, Musk's company, was activated in Ukraine when Ukraine's minister reached out to Musk.

The tweet about death under mysterious circumstances of Musk prompted a wide range of responses, from jokes to caution to solidarity.

Many tweet questions the state of Musk, stating that is he intoxicated. Another one claimed that it must be the huge taxes bothering the CEO. One said Musk needs to live to bring about reform.

In recent months, Musk has made headlines for slamming Twitter's shrinking space for free speech, then opting out of joining its board at the last minute, and then announcing its decision to buy it for a whopping sum.

Following the announcement, he teased radical ideas for the microblogging site, such as charging commercial and government users.

Also Read: Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

Also Read: Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday | Top updates

Also Read: Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video