Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide

    Lufthansa tweeted, "An IT outage is currently affecting Lufthansa Group airlines. Flights are being delayed and cancelled due to this. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused our passengers."

    IT system failure delays, disrupts Lufthansa flights worldwide - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    An IT failure at Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa has caused massive flight delays and disruption at airlines worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, February 15, adding that the cause of the failure was still unknown. 'A group-wide IT system failure has occurred,' a Lufthansa spokesperson informed Reuters.

    Following the photos and videos from various airports across Germany, thousands of stranded passengers waited to be checked in.

    At 0936 GMT, shares in Lufthansa, which owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, were down 1.2 per cent. Lufthansa worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, said Bild, citing a company spokesperson.

    Passengers on social media said the failure forced the company to board planes with pen and paper and could not digitally process passengers' luggage.

    Lufthansa tweeted, "An IT outage is currently affecting Lufthansa Group airlines. Flights are being delayed and cancelled due to this. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused our passengers."

    The IT system failure occurred just two days before planned strikes at seven German airports, which are expected to cause major disruptions.

    Also Read: Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    Also Read: Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? Here's what AAP said

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Syria earthquake: Indian Army deploys 180 personnel to assist UN mission

    Syria earthquake: Indian Army deploys 180 personnel to assist UN mission

    Chinese Embassy in Islamabad temporarily closes consular section; here's why snt

    Chinese Embassy in Pakistan temporarily closes consular section; here's why

    Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of New Zealand's Wellington AJR

    Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of New Zealand's Wellington

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti India graffiti in Canada Indian govt calls for action gcw

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada; Indian govt calls for action

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befittng response from BSF

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befitting response from BSF

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T. snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts vma

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge - adt

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon