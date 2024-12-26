Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in latest Gaza attacks as three babies freeze to death

Five journalists were killed in an overnight Israeli strike that hit their vehicle in Gaza, a hospital and their news outlet said in a statement on Thursday.

Five journalists were killed in an overnight Israeli strike that hit their vehicle in Gaza, a hospital and their news outlet said in a statement on Thursday. The vehicle, belonging to Al-Quds Today Television, was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital when it was hit, according to the hospital, CNN reported. The Gaza-based television channel is affiliated with the Palestine Islamic Jihad militant group.

Ayman Al-Jadi, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Mohammed Al-Lada’a, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, and Fadi Hassouna were all sleeping in the vehicle when the strike hit, other journalists at the scene said.

Footage of the aftermath showed the vehicle in flames with the words “TV” and “PRESS” in large letters visible on the back doors.

Al-Quds Today Television condemned the attack and said the five were killed “while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty.”

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the strike on what it said was an “Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat,” but did not provide any proof for its allegations.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based non-profit group, has said at least 141 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since October 7 last year, “making it the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.”

Of those killed, 133 were Palestinians in Gaza, who “face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict.”

Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed an AI Jazeera photojournalist, one year to the day after an attack killed one of his colleagues.

