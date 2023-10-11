Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israeli forces destroy Hamas' aerial detection system, crippling surveillance network in Gaza - WATCH

     

    The article discusses the successful Israeli operation to destroy Hamas' aerial detection network, which dealt a significant blow to the terrorist organization's intelligence capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

    Israeli forces destroy Hamas' aerial detection system, crippling surveillance network in Gaza - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    In a significant development amid the ongoing war, Israeli forces have successfully destroyed Hamas' aerial detection capabilities, dealing a major blow to the terrorist organization's intelligence gathering capabilities. In a video shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, it claimed, "Hamas' aerial detection capabilities were destroyed Aircraft destroyed an advanced detection system developed by the terrorist organization Hamas, which was used to detect aircraft over the Gaza Strip."

    Also read: Pregnant Israeli woman's gruesome murder exposes Hamas' brutality; lets unborn child die outside womb

    "For years, Hamas established a network of high-quality cameras, hidden in solar heaters throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of identifying and tracking aircraft," the IDF added.

    This operation represents a significant setback for Hamas, as it hampers their ability to monitor and track aircraft movements over the Gaza Strip, diminishing their overall intelligence capability.

    The extensive camera network was strategically placed within solar heaters, making it difficult for Israeli forces to detect and neutralize these surveillance devices. However, in a swift and coordinated operation, Israeli aircraft successfully targeted multiple locations associated with this network, rendering it inoperative.

    Also read: 'Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed...' IDF on Hamas warcrimes (WATCH)

    "Yesterday, within a few minutes, with a plane targeted at several targets, aircraft attacked all the locations associated with this network and deprived Hamas of its ability to produce a wide sky image in an attempt to attack aircraft," the IDF added on X.

    At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the surprise attacks by Hamas, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson said Wednesday. The conflict has claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides.

    Also read: Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict WATCH AJR

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    Australian journalist Cheng Lei returns home after three years in Chinese detention snt

    Australian journalist Cheng Lei returns home after three years in Chinese detention

    Gaza will never return to what it was Israel gives its troops free hand to deal with Hamas

    'Gaza will never return to what it was...' Israel gives its troops free hand to deal with Hamas

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan AJR

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

    Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed IDF exposes Hamas warcrimes

    'Kfar Aza looks apocalyptic; kids, women dragged out of houses and executed...' IDF on Hamas warcrimes (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5 homemade remedies to remove dark circles RKK

    5 homemade remedies to remove dark circles

    Aamir Khan reveals his admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details SHG

    Aamir Khan reveals his admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict WATCH AJR

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS vma

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS

    Kerala: First central PSU Hindustan Insecticides Limited shuts down rkn

    Kerala: First central PSU Hindustan Insecticides Limited shuts down

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon