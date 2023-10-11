Israeli forces destroy Hamas' aerial detection system, crippling surveillance network in Gaza - WATCH

The article discusses the successful Israeli operation to destroy Hamas' aerial detection network, which dealt a significant blow to the terrorist organization's intelligence capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

In a significant development amid the ongoing war, Israeli forces have successfully destroyed Hamas' aerial detection capabilities, dealing a major blow to the terrorist organization's intelligence gathering capabilities. In a video shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, it claimed, "Hamas' aerial detection capabilities were destroyed Aircraft destroyed an advanced detection system developed by the terrorist organization Hamas, which was used to detect aircraft over the Gaza Strip."

"For years, Hamas established a network of high-quality cameras, hidden in solar heaters throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of identifying and tracking aircraft," the IDF added.

This operation represents a significant setback for Hamas, as it hampers their ability to monitor and track aircraft movements over the Gaza Strip, diminishing their overall intelligence capability.

The extensive camera network was strategically placed within solar heaters, making it difficult for Israeli forces to detect and neutralize these surveillance devices. However, in a swift and coordinated operation, Israeli aircraft successfully targeted multiple locations associated with this network, rendering it inoperative.

"Yesterday, within a few minutes, with a plane targeted at several targets, aircraft attacked all the locations associated with this network and deprived Hamas of its ability to produce a wide sky image in an attempt to attack aircraft," the IDF added on X.

At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the surprise attacks by Hamas, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson said Wednesday. The conflict has claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides.

