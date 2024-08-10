Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills over 90, UN condemns attack

    In one of the biggest attacks by Israel in war-torn Gaza, Israel launched an airstrike on a school building, thereby killing over 90 people housed there. The rocket attack caused significant damage to Al-Tabaeen school, located in Daraj district, triggering a large fire that ripped through the building.

    Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills over 90, UN condemns attack dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Gaza: Claiming the presence of Hamas militants, Israel on Saturday (Aug 10) launched an airstrike on a school building in Gaza, resulting in multiple deaths. The attack occurred on Saturday morning during prayers, resulting in the death of over 90 people, according to Hamas officials quoted by Reuters. The rocket attack caused significant damage to Al-Tabaeen school, located in Daraj district, triggering a large fire that ripped through the building.

    The victims reportedly includes women and chuldren, who are refugees who had been displaced due to the Hamas-Israel conflict. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating from the compound struck at the Al-Tabaeen school.

    "Based on Israeli intelligence, approx. 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating from the compound struck at the Al-Tabaeen school, using it to carry out terrorist attacks. 

    The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility.

    According to an initial review, the numbers published by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza, do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike.

    The IDF continues to examine and calls on the media to act with caution about information released by Hamas sources, as they have been proven to be sorely unreliable," IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani wrote on X.

    The school was being used as a shelter for Palestinians who had lost their homes and displacement centers due to Israeli airstrikes in recent weeks. Since the beginning of July, more than a dozen schools in Gaza, used as shelters for those seeking refuge, have been targeted in rocket strikes. The Israeli military has explained that these attacks were aimed at targeting Hamas militants who were hiding in these schools. However, most of these schools are run by the UN, who have already condemned the attacks.

    Jordan and Egypt have condemned the attack and said it could hamper the efforts to reach a cease-fire.

    Earlier, Yahya Sinwar was elected as the new head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar was chosen as the leader following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns after protesters gave him 'one-hour ultimatum' snt

    Bangladesh unrest: After PM Sheikh Hasina, now Chief Justice resigns after protesters issue one-hour ultimatum

    Brazil tragedy: Drone footage shows plane crash site as eyewitnesses recount horror that killed 61 (WATCH) snt

    Brazil tragedy: Drone footage shows plane crash site as eyewitnesses recount horror that killed 61 (WATCH)

    Fresh protests in Bangladesh as scores surround SC demanding Chief Justice's resignation (WATCH) anr

    Fresh protests in Bangladesh as scores surround SC demanding Chief Justice's resignation (WATCH)

    Hindus have right to live Thousands protest in Bangladesh Dhaka against violence, temple destructions (WATCH) snt

    'Hindus have right to live': Thousands protest in B'desh's Dhaka against violence, temple destructions (WATCH)

    JNU students hold candlelight march in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh amid recent attack (WATCH) snt

    JNU students hold candlelight march in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh amid recent attack (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH] anr

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH]

    Uncovering myths and facts of rare Green Pit Vipers in Karnataka vkp

    Will your hair grow if it touches an Indian Green Pit Viper? Find out!

    Nagaland state lottery August 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today august 10 2024 anr

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today

    BREAKING CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal by 9:30 PM on August 10 snt

    CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal by 9:30 PM on August 10

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon