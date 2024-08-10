Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills over 90, UN condemns attack

In one of the biggest attacks by Israel in war-torn Gaza, Israel launched an airstrike on a school building, thereby killing over 90 people housed there. The rocket attack caused significant damage to Al-Tabaeen school, located in Daraj district, triggering a large fire that ripped through the building.

Gaza: Claiming the presence of Hamas militants, Israel on Saturday (Aug 10) launched an airstrike on a school building in Gaza, resulting in multiple deaths. The attack occurred on Saturday morning during prayers, resulting in the death of over 90 people, according to Hamas officials quoted by Reuters. The rocket attack caused significant damage to Al-Tabaeen school, located in Daraj district, triggering a large fire that ripped through the building.

The victims reportedly includes women and chuldren, who are refugees who had been displaced due to the Hamas-Israel conflict. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said that 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating from the compound struck at the Al-Tabaeen school.

"Based on Israeli intelligence, approx. 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating from the compound struck at the Al-Tabaeen school, using it to carry out terrorist attacks.

The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility.

According to an initial review, the numbers published by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza, do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike.

The IDF continues to examine and calls on the media to act with caution about information released by Hamas sources, as they have been proven to be sorely unreliable," IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani wrote on X.

The school was being used as a shelter for Palestinians who had lost their homes and displacement centers due to Israeli airstrikes in recent weeks. Since the beginning of July, more than a dozen schools in Gaza, used as shelters for those seeking refuge, have been targeted in rocket strikes. The Israeli military has explained that these attacks were aimed at targeting Hamas militants who were hiding in these schools. However, most of these schools are run by the UN, who have already condemned the attacks.

Jordan and Egypt have condemned the attack and said it could hamper the efforts to reach a cease-fire.

Earlier, Yahya Sinwar was elected as the new head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar was chosen as the leader following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

