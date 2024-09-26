Israel rejects US-French 21-day ceasefire proposal amid escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon

In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday firmly rejected a 21-day ceasefire proposal put forth by the United States and France, stating that "the news about a ceasefire is not true."

In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday firmly rejected a 21-day ceasefire proposal put forth by the United States and France, stating that "the news about a ceasefire is not true." The office emphasized that the prime minister has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue their military operations against Hezbollah with "full force."

"The news about a ceasefire is incorrect. This is an American-French proposal, to which the prime minister did not even respond. The news about the supposed directive to moderate the fighting in the north is also the opposite of the truth. The prime minister instructed the IDF to continue the fighting with full force, and according to the plans presented to him," the statement read.

"Also, the fighting in Gaza will continue until all the goals of the war are achieved," the statement further added.

This statement comes in the wake of a significant escalation in hostilities, with over 600 casualties reported and thousands wounded in Lebanon since Israel commenced its intense bombing campaign on Monday.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, asserting via social media that "there will be no ceasefire in the north." Katz reiterated the government's stance to relentlessly combat Hezbollah until they achieve a decisive victory and ensure the safe return of residents in northern Israel, where around 60,000 individuals have fled their homes due to the ongoing conflict.

The rejection of the ceasefire is further supported by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who previously expressed his commitment to thwarting any potential establishment of a Palestinian state. Smotrich declared that the military campaign against Hezbollah should conclude only with the organization's complete destruction.

Israeli military sources indicated that overnight, they targeted approximately 75 locations affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reports from Lebanese authorities confirmed additional fatalities, including a tragic incident in Younine where an Israeli strike claimed the lives of 23 Syrians, predominantly women and children.

The proposed 21-day ceasefire, which was part of a joint statement by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to create a framework for broader negotiations aimed at stabilizing the Israel-Lebanon border. The leaders expressed urgency for a resolution that would allow civilians to return home safely, warning that the ongoing exchange of fire poses risks of escalating into a wider conflict.

During discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Biden and Macron emphasized that a temporary ceasefire is essential to facilitate diplomacy and mitigate further escalations. Their call for a ceasefire received support from several international actors, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the international call for calm, Netanyahu and his administration remain resolute. Community leaders in northern Israel expressed discontent with the notion of a ceasefire, reinforcing the view that "this is a time for war, not negotiations."

As military actions continue, the IDF has ramped up its operations, asserting that their actions are directed solely against Hezbollah, which they classify as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Lebanon has deteriorated, with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reporting that hospitals are overwhelmed and unable to cope with the influx of casualties.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the dire situation, stating that "hell is breaking loose" in Lebanon. The US has faced internal disagreements over the call for a ceasefire, with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy advocating for an immediate halt to hostilities, emphasizing the need to de-escalate the situation for the benefit of both Israeli and Lebanese civilians.

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of civilians in both countries, and while Netanyahu is expected to address the ceasefire proposal during his upcoming visit to New York, the prospects for an agreement remain uncertain. The situation remains fluid, with calls for comprehensive measures to prevent further escalation and protect civilian lives on both sides.

