Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: Preparing for ground invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas, says Netanyahu

    Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas, the terror group which controls the Palestinian enclave, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. He called October 7, the day Hamas started massive air, sea, and land strikes on Israel, a "black day of our history" during his speech.

    Israel Palestine war Preparing for ground invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas says Netanyahu gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is getting ready to launch a ground invasion of Gaza with the goal of eliminating Hamas, the terrorist organisation that rules the Palestinian territory. He did not, however, provide the operation's date or any other specifics.

    In a televised statement, Netanyahu said the decision on Israeli forces entering Gaza would be taken by the government's special war cabinet, which includes the leader of one of the centrist opposition parties.

    "We are getting ready for a ground assault at the same time. I won't go into detail about how, when, or how many. I won't go into detail about the different computations we are doing, since most people aren't aware of them and that's the way it should be," he added. Netanyahu asserted that Israel has killed "thousands of terrorists and this was only the beginning".

    Netanyahu called October 7, the day Hamas started massive air, sea, and land strikes on Israel, a "black day of our history" during his speech. According to The Times of Israel, he declared that Israel ought to prevail in what he called "a fight for our existence."

    The Israeli prime minister said that all of his colleagues, including himself, would "have to answer, but only when the war was over" in reference to the security lapses that allowed Hamas to carry out its brutal attacks.

    Israel launched lethal airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas onslaught, killing over 1,400 Palestinians. The Gaza health ministry, under Hamas control, reports that over 6,500 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of the bombardment.
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern AJR

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza snt

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon