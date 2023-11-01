Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Palestine war: Internet, mobile networks down in Gaza Strip; second incident in a week

    This recent blackout follows a similar incident just last week, which was eventually resolved over the weekend. During the previous blackout, the government of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of Gaza, accused Israel of causing the disruption to enable military actions in the territory.

    Internet and phone networks in the Gaza Strip experienced a major blackout on Wednesday (November 1) for the second time in less than a week, according to the Palestinian telecommunications agency. The Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) issued a statement expressing regret for the loss of communication and internet services in Gaza.

    Netblocks, a global network monitor, confirmed the internet blackout and noted that it would severely impact residents, causing a total loss of telecommunications for most of the population.

    This recent blackout follows a similar incident just last week, which was eventually resolved over the weekend. During the previous blackout, the government of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of Gaza, accused Israel of causing the disruption to enable military actions in the territory. Meanwhile, Palestinian telecom provider Jawwal attributed the blackout to Israel's heavy bombardment of Gaza.

    Recent days have witnessed intense clashes between Israeli ground troops and militant groups in Gaza, as Israel continues its mission to confront and weaken Hamas. The current conflict started after Hamas initiated a series of attacks on southern Israeli communities, resulting in numerous casualties, primarily among civilians.

    Israel responded with a relentless campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardments. According to the health ministry in Gaza, over 8,500 Palestinians have lost their lives due to the ongoing violence, with two-thirds of the casualties being women or children.

