Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: Before and after satellite images show massive destruction in Gaza | See pics

    Gaza, home to approximately 2.3 million people, occupies a tiny area of 365 square kilometers (141 square miles). The United Nations' humanitarian office reports that in the aftermath of Israeli attacks, at least 45 percent of all housing units in the enclave have been damaged or destroyed.

    Israel Palestine war: Before and after satellite images show massive destruction in Gaza See pics AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    In the wake of the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, the Israeli military has wrought extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 200,000 housing units have been either fully or partially obliterated. According to Mohammad Ziyara, the Palestinian Minister of Public Works and Housing, the impact of this bombardment has been devastating, resulting in the erasure of entire families from civil records and the obliteration of entire neighborhoods and residential communities.

    Israel Palestine war: Before and after satellite images show massive destruction in Gaza See pics AJR

    Additionally, the assault has left a trail of destruction, targeting hospitals, places of worship, bakeries, water filling stations, markets, schools, and various educational and service institutions.

    IDF officer encourages Gaza resident to evacuate for safety as Hamas uses civilians as human shields | LISTEN

    Gaza, home to approximately 2.3 million people, occupies a tiny area of 365 square kilometers (141 square miles). The United Nations' humanitarian office reports that in the aftermath of Israeli attacks, at least 45 percent of all housing units in the enclave have been damaged or destroyed.

    The most severely affected areas include Beit Hanoon, Beit Lahiya, Shujaiya, the neighborhoods surrounding the Shati refugee camp, and Abasan al-Kabira in Khan Younis. This relentless bombardment has resulted in the internal displacement of an estimated 1.4 million people in Gaza, with approximately 629,000 taking refuge in 150 UN-designated emergency shelters.

    Concurrently, Israel's complete blockade on fuel entering the Gaza Strip is having dire consequences, significantly impacting the essential operations of hospitals. This blockade poses a severe risk to the lives of approximately 130 premature babies in incubators, forces 1,000 kidney dialysis patients to reduce their treatment sessions, and prevents front-line ambulance workers from reaching those in need when their fuel supplies are depleted.

    IDF releases never-before-seen video, rescues Israeli civilians from Hamas cell | WATCH

    It should be noted that since Hamas came to power in 2007, Israel has maintained strict control over Gaza's airspace and territorial waters, tightly regulating the movement of goods and people in and out of the enclave.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern AJR

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza snt

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon