    Israel intensifies strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon following civilian evacuation warnings; WATCH viral videos

    In a significant escalation of military operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a fresh series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    In a significant escalation of military operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a fresh series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. This action follows the IDF's recent warnings regarding the storage of weapons by the Iran-backed group in civilian areas, bringing Israel's 11-month conflict with Hezbollah closer to all-out war after a week of escalation.

    Earlier today, the IDF confirmed the airstrikes, stating they aim to neutralize Hezbollah operatives identified as preparing for rocket attacks on Israeli territory. In an Arabic-language message directed at Lebanese civilians, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee emphasized the imminent nature of the strikes, stating, "Strikes on houses in Lebanon in which Hezbollah is hiding weapons are imminent."

    He further accused Hezbollah of endangering civilian lives, asserting, "Hezbollah is lying to you and sacrificing you. Its missiles and drones are more valuable and important to it than you are."

    IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari took to X to state, "We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm’s way for their own safety.”

    In a further effort to weaken Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, the IDF also released a map highlighting 17 villages and towns in southern Lebanon where the group is believed to store weapons and operate.

    On Friday, Israel conducted a rare airstrike in Beirut, destroying a building where senior Hezbollah commanders were reportedly meeting. This strike was part of a broader Israeli strategy to dismantle Hezbollah's leadership and weaken its operational effectiveness. The strike came days after pagers and walkie-talkies linked to Hezbollah members exploded in Lebanon, resulting in the death of over 30 people and injuring over 3,000 people.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on Sunday, declared that Hezbollah had been hit "in ways it could not imagine" during the recent military actions. "If Hezbollah has not understood the message, I promise you, it will understand the message," Netanyahu stated, as quoted by Reuters. His comments underscore Israel’s determination to cripple Hezbollah’s influence and military presence along the Lebanese border.

    With tensions rapidly escalating, the situation in southern Lebanon remains volatile as Israel continues to press its campaign against Hezbollah, aiming to dismantle its military capabilities and safeguard Israeli citizens.

