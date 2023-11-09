Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Situation in Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily' (WATCH)

    Despite facing immense risks, the UNRWA successfully provided life-saving provisions to the overcrowded hospital. However, the quantities delivered fall short of meeting the urgent needs in the Gaza Strip, as Al-Shifa Hospital grapples with dire medical conditions, overcrowding, and a shortage of medicines and anaesthetics

    Israel Hamas War Al Shifa Hospital situation 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Amid the relentless bombardments by the Israeli military in Gaza City, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has undertaken a crucial humanitarian mission by delivering essential medical supplies and medicines to Al-Shifa Hospital. This second delivery of life-saving provisions is an exceptional feat, given the immense risks faced by the UNRWA staff and health partners operating in the region. The aid arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital, which is currently facing dire medical conditions and overcrowding.

    The quantities of supplies delivered, however, fall significantly short of meeting the pressing needs in the Gaza Strip, as per the UNRWA's assessment. Al-Shifa Hospital, one of the oldest Palestinian health institutions and the largest hospital in Gaza, is currently grappling with a catastrophic situation. The hospital is overwhelmed, with nearly two patients for every available bed. The emergency department and wards are overflowing, forcing medical personnel to treat wounded and sick patients in corridors, on the hospital floor, and even outdoors.

    The situation continues to deteriorate as the number of wounded individuals increases hourly, while the hospital grapples with a shortage of medicines and anesthetics. In an additional humanitarian crisis, tens of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge in the hospital's parking lots and yards.

    Traditionally, Al-Shifa Hospital has been a vital healthcare facility in Gaza, and its dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff have shown incredible resilience in responding to the current dire circumstances. While emphasizing the urgent need for more support for Al-Shifa Hospital, the UNRWA has stressed that the northern areas of Gaza must not be isolated or deprived of humanitarian assistance. Patients in this region are entitled to the healthcare they urgently need, and aid should be accessible throughout Gaza.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
