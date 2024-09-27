Israel gears up for Lebanon ground invasion: Troops, reserve brigades mobilized amid Hezbollah conflict| WATCH

As tensions soar along Israel's northern border, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have mobilized thousands of troops, poised for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon.

As tensions soar along Israel's northern border, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly mobilized thousands of troops, poised for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon. The military buildup follows a series of intense Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds, which have already claimed hundreds of lives.

The IDF has reportedly mobilized two key reserve brigades for operational missions in response to growing tensions with Hezbollah. In recent days, the 6th and 228th Reserve Brigades have been dispatched to the northern sector to bolster military efforts and target Hezbollah's military infrastructure.

The 6th and 228th Brigades, which had previously conducted operational duties along the northern border, were mobilized as part of Israel’s ongoing campaign to degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and pave the way for a potential ground invasion. The IDF has also mobilized several additional reserve battalions, aiming to secure the region and create conditions for the safe return of residents displaced by cross-border fire from Hezbollah.

The IDF’s Northern Command has opened emergency storage units, equipping reserve troops with combat gear and logistical supplies to support the ongoing operations. The movement is part of a broader strategy to intensify pressure on Hezbollah, which has escalated missile attacks on Israeli cities.

An Israeli security official revealed that any ground invasion of Lebanon would be executed as quickly as possible, stating, "We will try to do it as short as we can."

The operational shift comes in response to heightened Hezbollah activity, including rocket fire targeting Israeli civilians and military installations. Israeli airstrikes have already struck key Hezbollah infrastructure, killing senior commanders and damaging military outposts. The military’s chief, Herzi Halevi, on Wednesday had stated that these airstrikes are a precursor to a ground incursion, aimed at crippling Hezbollah’s ability to wage war.

Herzi Halevi, while addressing troops on the northern border, emphasized the mission’s objective: to decisively dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure and ensure the safe return of displaced Israeli citizens. Halevi highlighted that Israeli forces are entering the conflict “much stronger and far more experienced” than their Hezbollah counterparts, aiming to destroy the group's fortified military outposts in Lebanon.

“We are preparing the process of a maneuver,” Halevi told soldiers, referring to the ground invasion plan. He detailed that IDF forces would penetrate deep into Hezbollah-held villages that have been transformed into military strongholds. According to Halevi, this will demonstrate the professionalism and battle experience of the Israeli military, instilling fear and confusion among Hezbollah ranks.

In recent weeks, Israel has escalated its airstrikes against Hezbollah targets. Notably, an Israeli strike in southern Beirut killed Ibrahim Aqil, the commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. Another airstrike in Beirut later killed Ibrahim Qubaisi, a key figure in Hezbollah’s missile units. These strikes are seen as the most significant blows to Hezbollah’s military command in nearly two decades.

Hezbollah retaliated by launching a barrage of rockets into Israel, including an unprecedented missile aimed at Mossad's headquarters near Tel Aviv. Israel intercepted the missile, preventing any casualties, but the attack marked a major escalation in the conflict, with Hezbollah signaling its capacity to strike deep into Israeli territory.

Amid the escalating violence, thousands of Lebanese civilians are fleeing the conflict zone. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) reported that more than 30,000 people, primarily Syrians, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon in the past 72 hours. As airstrikes and missile exchanges intensify, the humanitarian situation in Lebanon is rapidly deteriorating.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier this week reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restoring safety for northern residents displaced by cross-border fire. “We will not rest until they come home,” Netanyahu said, promising a relentless military campaign to achieve this goal. His comments follow Hezbollah’s claims of retaliating against Israeli airstrikes, which the group described as “savage” attacks on Lebanese towns and civilians.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile and a drone targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. The Israeli military intercepted the missile, but the Houthis warned that their operations would continue until Israel ceases its offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated, “We will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon.” This marks the Houthis' most direct involvement in the broader regional conflict, further complicating the dynamics between Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran-backed militias.

As Israel pivots away from its nearly year-long campaign against Hamas in Gaza, its focus on Hezbollah represents a significant shift in military strategy. Israeli forces are preparing for the possibility of an extended ground war in Lebanon, with the goal of neutralizing the Iran-backed militant group that has been a thorn in Israel’s side for decades.

With both sides locked in a cycle of retaliation, the potential for a full-scale regional conflict looms large. Meanwhile, thousands of civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence, fleeing their homes in search of safety as the situation on the ground grows more dire.

The international community, including the UN, has expressed grave concern over the rising civilian toll and the potential for a wider regional conflict. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all parties to de-escalate before the situation spirals out of control.

However, with Israel preparing for a possible ground invasion and Hezbollah vowing further retaliation, the road to peace remains elusive. The coming days will likely see further military action as both sides refuse to back down in one of the most intense escalations between Israel and Hezbollah in over 18 years.

