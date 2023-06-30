Israel executes counter-terrorism operation in Iran, foils attack 'plotted by top Iranian officials'

The Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, has revealed the details of a foiled terror plot in Cyprus, involving an Iranian operative named Yousef Shahbazi Abbasalilo who confessed to the plot and provided information about his handlers and the intended targets

Israel has carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Iran. Confirming the development, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the country's espionage agency Mossad had apprehended the head of a terror cell which planned on attacking Israelis in Cyprus. While announcing that the attack had been thwarted, a senior Mossad official said, "We will reach whoever foments terrorism against Jews and Israelis around the world, including on Iranian soil."

The Mossad identified Yousef Shahbazi Abbasalilo as the key operative behind the plot in Cyprus, targeting Israeli businessmen. Through a video of his interrogation, the intelligence agency showcased Abbasalilo's admission and the involvement of senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in supplying weapons and coordinating the attack.

Abbasalilo narrated his experience, sharing that he had followed a target for assassination, waiting for the opportune moment to strike. However, the local authorities became aware of the plot, forcing him to escape back to Iran while evading capture.

The valuable information obtained from Abbasalilo's confession enabled Cypriot security forces to dismantle the rest of the terror cell, comprised of Iranians, Pakistanis, and locals. The Iranian operative identified his handler as Hassan Shoushtari Zadeh, a high-ranking figure in the IRGC's Foreign Intelligence Branch.

According to the video, Abbasalilo revealed that Shoushtari Zadeh discussed the plan with him, instructing him to enter northern Cyprus and arranging assistance from their contacts there. The Iranian operative expressed trust in the Pakistani group associated with Shoushtari Zadeh, highlighting their previous successful activities.

Abbasalilo disclosed that he received a photo of his target and the GPS route to the target's residence from Shoushtari Zadeh via a secure communication channel. He meticulously followed his target, capturing photographs and preparing for the assassination.

The foiled plot in Cyprus adds to a series of Iranian attempts to harm Israeli individuals in various countries, including Turkey, Georgia, and Greece. Although additional thwarted attacks have not been publicly disclosed, undisclosed sources suggest their occurrence.

While recent reports indicate that the Cyprus plot targeted an Israeli real estate businessman, a Chabad House, and venues popular among Israeli tourists, Mossad has yet to confirm this information.

Furthermore, Greek intelligence services reportedly apprehended seven Pakistani nationals suspected of being recruited by Iran to carry out attacks in Greece. Their connection to the Cyprus plot remains unclear at present.