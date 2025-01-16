Israel cabinet delays ceasefire and hostage deal approval, accuses Hamas of backtracking on terms

The Israeli cabinet’s anticipated meeting to approve a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas was delayed on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group of “reneging” on parts of the agreement.

Israel cabinet delays ceasefire and hostage deal approval, accuses Hamas of backtracking on terms snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

The Israeli cabinet’s anticipated meeting to approve a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas was delayed on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group of “reneging” on parts of the agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office announced that the cabinet would not convene until Hamas accepted all elements of the deal. A Hamas official, however, reaffirmed on social media that the group remained committed to the agreement announced on Wednesday. Neither side disclosed further details.

If approved, the deal—which requires the endorsement of Israel’s cabinet and coalition government—would go into effect on Sunday. The agreement promises to bring temporary relief to the war-torn population of Gaza and to hostages held by Hamas for more than 15 months.

Details of the Agreement

According to US President Joe Biden, the deal’s initial phase involves a 42-day ceasefire during which the Israeli military would withdraw from specific areas in Gaza. This would allow a significant influx of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and include an exchange of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

The subsequent phase, still under negotiation, aims to secure the release of all hostages, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire. Biden emphasized that achieving these goals would be challenging but crucial.

The agreement, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, comes at a politically sensitive time, just a day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Both the Biden administration and Trump’s team have claimed credit for the breakthrough. Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, recently met with key stakeholders, including Netanyahu, although he did not participate directly in the negotiations.

Continued Violence Despite Progress

In Gaza, celebrations over the agreement have been muted by ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Basel, reported that at least 77 people were killed and over 250 wounded since the announcement on Wednesday night. Among the casualties were 21 children and 25 women.

The Gaza Health Ministry stated that at least 46,778 people have been killed and 110,453 injured during the war, though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It claims that most of the victims are women and children.

Israeli officials estimate that Hamas is still holding 98 hostages in Gaza, with about 60 believed to be alive. The first phase of the deal would see the release of 33 hostages, including American citizens Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke anonymously under White House rules.

Humanitarian and Political Stakes

The deal’s implementation could significantly alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food, water, and medical supplies are scarce after months of intense conflict. It also offers a glimmer of hope for the families of captives in both Israel and Gaza. However, the fragile agreement remains contingent on both sides adhering to its terms amid deep mutual distrust.

The war, which began after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead, including over 300 soldiers, according to Israeli authorities. Israel’s military operation in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 405 Israeli soldiers.

As the international community watches closely, the deal’s success—or failure—could shape the region’s trajectory for years to come.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical dmn

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical

Australian woman poisons 1-year-old daughter & posts videos online to gain donation, followers, charged shk

Australian woman poisons 1-year-old daughter & posts videos online to gain donation, followers, charged

BREAKING Pope Francis injured in fall weeks after bruising chin in another stumble, Vatican issues statement snt

Pope Francis injured in fall weeks after bruising chin in another stumble, Vatican issues statement

Why did Hindenburg Research, short-seller behind Adani Group $150 bn rout, shut down? Read founder's full note shk

Why did Hindenburg Research, short-seller behind Adani Group $150 bn rout, shut down? Read founder's full note

Gaza ceasefire deal in jeopardy as Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on agreements dmn

Gaza ceasefire deal in jeopardy as Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on agreements

Recent Stories

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river dmn

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon