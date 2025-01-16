Israel cabinet delays ceasefire and hostage deal approval, accuses Hamas of backtracking on terms

The Israeli cabinet’s anticipated meeting to approve a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas was delayed on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group of “reneging” on parts of the agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office announced that the cabinet would not convene until Hamas accepted all elements of the deal. A Hamas official, however, reaffirmed on social media that the group remained committed to the agreement announced on Wednesday. Neither side disclosed further details.

If approved, the deal—which requires the endorsement of Israel’s cabinet and coalition government—would go into effect on Sunday. The agreement promises to bring temporary relief to the war-torn population of Gaza and to hostages held by Hamas for more than 15 months.

Details of the Agreement

According to US President Joe Biden, the deal’s initial phase involves a 42-day ceasefire during which the Israeli military would withdraw from specific areas in Gaza. This would allow a significant influx of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and include an exchange of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

The subsequent phase, still under negotiation, aims to secure the release of all hostages, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire. Biden emphasized that achieving these goals would be challenging but crucial.

The agreement, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, comes at a politically sensitive time, just a day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Both the Biden administration and Trump’s team have claimed credit for the breakthrough. Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, recently met with key stakeholders, including Netanyahu, although he did not participate directly in the negotiations.

Continued Violence Despite Progress

In Gaza, celebrations over the agreement have been muted by ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Basel, reported that at least 77 people were killed and over 250 wounded since the announcement on Wednesday night. Among the casualties were 21 children and 25 women.

The Gaza Health Ministry stated that at least 46,778 people have been killed and 110,453 injured during the war, though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It claims that most of the victims are women and children.

Israeli officials estimate that Hamas is still holding 98 hostages in Gaza, with about 60 believed to be alive. The first phase of the deal would see the release of 33 hostages, including American citizens Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke anonymously under White House rules.

Humanitarian and Political Stakes

The deal’s implementation could significantly alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food, water, and medical supplies are scarce after months of intense conflict. It also offers a glimmer of hope for the families of captives in both Israel and Gaza. However, the fragile agreement remains contingent on both sides adhering to its terms amid deep mutual distrust.

The war, which began after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead, including over 300 soldiers, according to Israeli authorities. Israel’s military operation in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 405 Israeli soldiers.

As the international community watches closely, the deal’s success—or failure—could shape the region’s trajectory for years to come.

