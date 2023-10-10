Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel begins Gaza siege; Hamas warns of public execution of hostages

    The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has intensified as Israel continues to conduct airstrikes and implement a comprehensive siege, while Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages. The situation has led to a rising death toll and mounting casualties.

    Israel begins Gaza siege; Hamas warns of public execution of hostages
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    Israel is persisting with its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issuing a stern warning that the consequences of Hamas' recent actions will echo through generations. 

    Reports from the media reveal that Israel has targeted a total of 1,707 locations in Gaza since the recent escalation, including 475 rocket systems, 73 command centres, 23 vital infrastructure sites, and 22 underground facilities. This continued military action coincides with ongoing rocket attacks on Israeli communities, resulting in casualties.

    Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has announced a comprehensive siege of the Gaza Strip, which includes disruptions to electricity, food, and fuel supplies, as well as the closure of all entry points. Gallant stated that this aggressive stance is a crucial step in safeguarding Israel's future in the region. Additionally, he emphasized that imposing a heavy cost on the enemy is imperative.

    In response to the siege announcement, Hamas has issued a chilling threat to execute Israeli hostages it has captured. The spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades warned that any attacks on their people, even in the safety of their homes and without warning, would result in the public execution of civilian hostages, to be broadcast with video and audio.

    Israel's Home Front Command has advised its citizens to ensure they have a minimum 72-hour supply of food, water, medicine, and emergency equipment in anticipation of a potentially lengthy campaign. They are also encouraged to identify the nearest bomb shelters and establish clear routes to reach them.

    Energy Minister Israel Katz has ordered the immediate cutoff of water supply to the Gaza Strip, in addition to halting the flow of power and fuel. The United Nations has expressed deep concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation arising from Israel's siege order. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the importance of conducting military operations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

    As the conflict escalates, the death toll continues to rise on both sides. Israel has reported over 900 casualties, including 73 soldiers and officers, while the Gaza Strip has witnessed 687 fatalities, including 140 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The number of wounded individuals is also steadily increasing, with hundreds requiring critical medical attention.

    Tensions have also flared along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, marked by mortar fire, Hezbollah threats, terrorist infiltrations, IDF counterstrikes, and advisories for residents to seek shelter.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rise of virtual AI girlfriends: A solution to male loneliness or a growing epidemic snt

    Rise of virtual AI girlfriends: A solution to male loneliness or a growing epidemic?

    Unbelievable US-based doorbell company is offering USD 1 million to anyone who spots an alien snt

    Unbelievable! US-based doorbell company is offering USD 1 million to anyone who spots an alien

    Israel-Palestine war: Dramatic IDF drone videos claim attack on 130 Hamas hideouts in Gaza - WATCH snt

    Israel-Palestine war: Dramatic IDF drone videos claim attack on 130 Hamas hideouts in Gaza - WATCH

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine war: New Hamas video claims top Israeli defence oficers captured; names revealed - WATCH snt

    Israel-Palestine war: New Hamas video claims top Israeli defence officers captured; names revealed - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized; Rhea Kapoor pays her a visit [WATCH] ATG

    Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized; Rhea Kapoor pays her a visit [WATCH]

    Nayanthara to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial with Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know ATG

    Nayanthara to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial with Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    Kerala news live 10 October 2023 updates latest news major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

    Umrao Jaan to Khoobsurat: 7 iconic films of Rekha on her birthday SHG EAI

    Umrao Jaan to Khoobsurat: 7 iconic films of Rekha on her birthday

    5 times Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani showed couple goals RKK

    5 times Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani showed couple goals

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon