Israel airstrike targeting Hezbollah's headquarters rocks Beirut, fate of Hassan Nasrallah uncertain (WATCH)

The possibility that Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s chief, was targeted in the strike represents a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict between Israel and the militant group.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah reached a dangerous new peak on Friday, as Israeli forces carried out a massive airstrike on what it described as the main military headquarters of Hezbollah, located in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's Beirut. Israeli media reported that the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was potentially present at the time of the strike, although this claim has yet to be independently verified.

The attack, described as one of the largest in recent months, resulted in widespread destruction in the Dahiyeh area, known as a Hezbollah stronghold. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, at least two people were killed, and 76 others were injured in the assault. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue crews continue to sift through the rubble of collapsed buildings, with reports claiming that at least 400 people are trapped.

Following the airstrike, the office of Benjamin Netanyahu released a photo that it said showed the Israeli prime minister approving the airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut. The photo appears to show Netanyahu at his hotel in New York.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, shared a photo that he claimed captured him monitoring the strike from the Israeli Air Force’s underground command centre. In the image, Gallant is seen with the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Israeli Air Force, Tomer Bar.

Nasrallah's fate uncertain amid massive escalation

The possibility that Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s chief, was targeted in the strike represents a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict between Israel and the militant group. Israeli media has claimed that Nasrallah was in the Hezbollah headquarters at the time of the bombing, but there has been no official confirmation from either Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities. If Nasrallah was indeed killed, it would mark a dramatic turning point in the already fragile security situation in the region, pushing both sides closer to all-out war.

Iran’s Tasnim News, which initially claimed Nasrallah was alive, later backtracked, citing “disruption in communication systems in Dahiyeh.” This reflects the same reporting tactics Iran's media employed when verifying the death of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian security official earlier told Reuters that Tehran is checking the status of Nasrallah. However, according to AFP quoting sources close to Hezbollah, the group's chief is said to be 'alive' and 'fine'. A few reports even claimed Nasrallah was concealed in a fortified tunnel 30 meters below ground, but Israeli jets struck the location using MK84 bunker-busting bombs after confirming his whereabouts. Reports further claimed that he was gravely injured in the airstrike.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari earlier confirmed that the headquarters had been built under residential buildings, accusing Hezbollah of using civilians as "human shields." The Israeli Air Force reportedly used bunker-buster bombs—designed to penetrate deep into the ground before detonating—indicating the strike aimed to neutralize well-fortified targets.

Airstrike's aftermath: Devastation in Beirut

Images and videos from the scene show a devastating aftermath. Four to six buildings were entirely leveled, leaving plumes of thick black smoke billowing across the southern Beirut skyline. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with fires still burning under the rubble, destroyed cars swallowed by massive craters, and streets barely recognizable beneath layers of dust and debris.

"They are residential buildings. They were filled with people. Whoever is in those buildings is now under the rubble," Lebanon’s health minister Firass Abiad told the New York Times.

The explosions were heard across the Lebanese capital, and even as far north as the city of Batroun, about an hour’s drive from Beirut. Al-Manar TV, Hezbollah's media outlet, confirmed the destruction of four buildings but did not provide further details on the casualties or any potential leadership losses.

As emergency responders rushed to the scene, ambulances could be heard throughout the city. Casualty figures remain fluid, with many still trapped under the rubble. Lebanese officials have called for calm as they continue rescue and recovery efforts.

Najib Mikati, the caretaker prime minister of Lebanon, said the Israeli attack on Beirut shows that Israel “does not care” about global calls for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Friday’s airstrike marks the fifth time this week that Israel has targeted Beirut. It follows an intensified aerial campaign against Hezbollah, during which Israel claims to have struck more than 2,000 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing over 700 and wounding more than 1,835 since hostilities reignited nearly a year ago.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of using civilian areas to shield its military infrastructure, an allegation that Hezbollah and its affiliates deny. The strikes come amid growing fears that the sporadic exchanges of fire between the two sides could spiral into a broader, full-scale war.

UN sounds alarm

The United Nations expressed deep concern over the escalation. Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN, said the organization was watching the strikes with "great alarm," particularly given the densely populated nature of the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"Anyone who looks at the pictures of smoke billowing from a densely populated area should be alarmed," Dujarric said, adding that the UN was working to gather more information about the situation.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN, reaffirming his commitment to dismantling the Hezbollah threat, dismissing calls for a truce proposed by France and the United States. He emphasized, "As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safe."

"We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," he added.

The targeting of Hezbollah’s leadership—especially Nasrallah—could signal a significant shift in the conflict’s dynamics. Known for his central role in Hezbollah's military and political strategies, Nasrallah has long been a symbol of resistance against Israeli forces. His potential death would likely lead to a harsh response from Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

For now, the situation remains fluid, with no confirmation on Nasrallah’s fate. As Israel and Hezbollah inch closer to open conflict, the possibility of further devastation looms large over Lebanon and the wider Middle East.

Latest Videos