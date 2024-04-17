Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    The fate of these hostages hangs in the balance, overshadowed by uncertainty and fear amidst ongoing religious and ethnic turmoil. Recent incidents, including the discovery of two youths with slit throats on April 11, shows the severity of the situation.

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report
    Amid rising tensions in Myanmar's Arakan state, a repeat of the 2017 massacre by Rohingya terror factions, a harrowing situation unfolded as a group of Hindus and Buddhists are reportedly being held hostage in Buthiduang.

    Sources reported a disturbing shift in dynamics, with Islamic terror groups allegedly collaborating with the military to target ethnic communities based on religious affiliations. Over 1600 Hindus and 120 Buddhists are allegedly among those currently held captive in the region.

    The fate of these hostages hangs in the balance, overshadowed by uncertainty and fear amidst ongoing religious and ethnic turmoil. Recent incidents, including the discovery of two youths with slit throats on April 11, shows the severity of the situation. This marks the first such occurrence since unrest erupted following clashes between the military and Arakan Army rebel factions in November 2023.

    Allegations point to Rohingya terror groups raiding homes of captives and resorting to arson, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Amidst the chaos, rebel factions appeal to Islamic religious groups, urging them not to succumb to divisive tactics. They reiterate their commitment to safeguarding all residents regardless of religious or ethnic backgrounds.

    The backdrop of these events harks back to the 2017 massacre in Rakhine state, where Rohingya militants ruthlessly slaughtered nearly 100 Hindus, including women and children.

    Amnesty International conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, shedding light on the atrocities perpetrated by terror groups, as documented through interviews conducted in Bangladesh.

