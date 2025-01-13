Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni defended potential SpaceX collaboration, denying personal ties with Elon Musk and emphasizing national interest. She questioned criticism linked to Musk’s political stance and defended his views, while opposition parties raised concerns over entrusting sensitive telecom infrastructure to his company.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni clarified her government’s stance on a potential collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX, emphasizing that the discussions are purely professional and not influenced by personal connections. Addressing reporters at her start-of-the-year press conference, Meloni firmly denied having private conversations with Musk regarding Italy's telecom security system.  

"I've never discussed this with Musk. I don’t use my public position to do favours for friends," Meloni stated when questioned about the possibility of SpaceX’s Starlink system playing a role in securing Italy’s telecommunications.  

Meloni underlined that any deal with private companies, including SpaceX, is being evaluated solely through the lens of national interest. She highlighted the government’s responsibility to ensure Italy's security and technological advancement.  

SpaceX’s satellite system, Starlink, which has been operational in Italy since 2021, is reportedly being considered for expansion. Its potential applications include emergency response during disasters and securing communication in sensitive operations. The company is also working on a defence-focused project called Starshield.  

The proposed deal, worth an estimated 1.5 billion Euros (approximately 1.6 billion USD) over five years, has sparked debate among opposition parties, who have raised concerns about entrusting sensitive communications to Musk’s company.  

Meloni pointed out that the controversy surrounding the potential deal may stem more from Musk's political beliefs than the actual details of the agreement. She questioned, "Is the concern about private investments or the political views of the investors?"

Defending Musk, Meloni stated that he is entitled to his political views and rejected claims that he threatens democracy. She explained, "The real issue is when people use their resources to influence policies globally, which I don't see Musk doing, unlike George Soros.", reported TOI.

Elon Musk, who is considered a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Italy. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated that SpaceX is “ready to provide Italy with the most secure and advanced connectivity.”  

In response to concerns about Musk’s politics, Meloni raised questions about double standards for wealthy and powerful people. "Is the issue that Musk is rich and influential, or that he's not left-wing? I find interference dangerous, but when it happens, we call those people philanthropists," she said.

While Meloni defended the potential collaboration as being in Italy’s best interests, opposition parties have expressed reservations. They question whether a company led by Musk, given his political affiliations, should handle such critical communications infrastructure.  

