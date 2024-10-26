Iran says 'entitled and obligated' to defend itself after Israeli airstrikes, confirms death of two soldiers

Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday issued a firm statement asserting the country’s right and duty to defend itself following Israeli airstrikes that targeted Iranian military sites, resulting in the deaths of two Iranian soldiers.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday issued a firm statement asserting the country’s right and duty to defend itself following Israeli airstrikes that targeted Iranian military sites, resulting in the deaths of two Iranian soldiers.

Also read: Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Iranian foreign ministry condemned the strikes as a “violation of international law,” emphasizing that Tehran “is entitled and obligated to defend itself against external aggressive acts.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian army confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed in Saturday's strike. "The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in defending Iran’s security and protecting the people and Iran’s interests, sacrificed two of its fighters while countering projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime," the Iranian army said in a statement as quoted by a Reuters report.

The Israeli attacks, which came in response to an October 1 missile barrage launched by Iran on Israeli military positions, began shortly after 2 a.m. local time (2230 GMT on Friday), with at least seven explosions reported in Tehran, nearby Karaj, and the eastern city of Mashhad.

Israel’s military confirmed it conducted “precise strikes” on Iranian facilities, targeting missile production and air defense systems across multiple provinces, including Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam.

In a rare step, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also acknowledged the attack on Iran. The IDF posted on X: “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the state of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.”

Also read: Israel strikes Iranian military targets: IDF sends 'will pay price' warning; Tehran claims 'limited damage'

Iranian air defense systems reportedly countered several incoming missiles, with Iranian media describing the damage as limited.

The strikes sparked international reactions, with Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, and Pakistan condemning Israel’s actions. The United Kingdom and the United States, however, urged restraint, with a senior US official describing Israel’s strikes as “targeted and proportional” but cautioning against further escalation.

Latest Videos