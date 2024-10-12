Iran confirms recovery of IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan's body days after Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Iran on Friday night confirmed the recovery of the body of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month.

Iran on Friday night confirmed the recovery of the body of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month. The strike, which occurred on September 27, also claimed the life of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

General Abbas Nilforoushan, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, was killed during a high-level meeting with Hezbollah leaders, including Nasrallah, when Israeli forces launched a precision strike in Beirut's southern suburbs. The airstrike was part of Israel's ongoing military operations targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-linked assets in Lebanon.

After a 15-day search, Nilforoushan’s body was discovered beneath the rubble in Dahiya, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Public Relations Department confirmed the recovery of the body and announced plans to transfer Nilforoushan’s remains to Iran for burial with full military honors.

Earlier, the IRGC mourned Nilforoushan as a martyr, stating that he had been killed while serving the "Resistance Axis"—a coalition of Iranian, Lebanese, and Palestinian groups fighting against Israel. Hezbollah had also issued a statement honoring Nasrallah and Nilforoushan, describing them as leaders who had dedicated their lives to countering Israeli aggression.

Born in 1966 in Isfahan, Abbas Nilforoushan began his military career during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, first joining the Basij militia before rising through the ranks of the IRGC. Known for his battlefield experience, Nilforoushan held several prominent positions within the IRGC, including Deputy Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces for Operations. He became an integral figure in Iran’s foreign operations, particularly in Lebanon and Syria, where he played a key role in supporting Hezbollah and other regional allies against Israel.

In April 2024, Nilforoushan replaced General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, another top IRGC commander who was killed in an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Nilforoushan assumed command of Iran’s operations in Lebanon shortly thereafter, with Iranian media describing him as a "key figure" in the Resistance Axis, helping to bolster Hezbollah’s capabilities in their confrontation with Israel.

According to Iranian and Hezbollah sources, Nilforoushan and Nasrallah were meeting to strategize a response to recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon when the attack occurred. Israeli intelligence reportedly targeted the meeting, which was attended by several high-ranking Hezbollah and IRGC commanders. The attack marks a significant escalation in Israel’s campaign against Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a statement following the deaths, referred to the meeting’s importance in the broader military struggle against Israel, calling Nilforoushan and Nasrallah "martyrs" who had "sacrificed their lives for the resistance."

In addition to his military activities, Nilforoushan was sanctioned by the United States in 2022 for his role in suppressing protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman whose death while in police custody triggered nationwide unrest. The US Treasury cited Nilforoushan’s involvement in the violent crackdown on protest leaders during Iran’s widespread demonstrations, describing him as an instrumental figure in maintaining the regime’s security apparatus.

Nilforoushan, known for his hardline rhetoric, was vocal during the protests, accusing the US of attempting to destabilize Iran. In a message directed at US President Joe Biden, Nilforoushan had declared that the US would face significant resistance in any effort to overthrow Iran’s leadership, stating that "to bring down Iran, you would have to pass through a sea of blood."

