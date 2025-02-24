Intel input warns of terror plot, kidnapping of foreigners by ISKP at Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau has issued a warning about a potential threat from the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is reportedly planning to kidnap foreigners attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for ransom.

Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau has issued a warning about a potential threat from the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is reportedly planning to kidnap foreigners attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for ransom. According to reports, the terror outfit is said to be specifically targeting Chinese and Arab nationals, conducting surveillance at ports, airports, offices, and residential areas frequently used by visitors from these countries.

Agencies have also been briefed about it by foreign counterparts.

According to intelligence reports, ISKP operatives plan to rent properties on the outskirts of cities as safe houses, deliberately choosing locations without camera surveillance and accessible only by rickshaw or motorcycle. The group intends to move kidnapped individuals between safe houses under the cover of night to evade security forces.

The warning comes as Pakistan faces growing concerns about its ability to secure major international events. In the past, the country has been accused of downplaying attacks on foreign nationals.

Incidents such as the 2024 attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla and the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore have raised doubts about its security preparedness.

Pakistan is hosting the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy but has struggled early in the tournament.

