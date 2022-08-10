Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian CEO's friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard wins hearts

    An Indian LinkedIn user, Sneha Biswas, in her recent post, talked about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate at Harvard Business School. 

    Indian CEO's friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard wins hearts - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Many people frequently have various perceptions and prejudices about those who live across the border. But when people learn better about the citizens in their neighbouring country, the walls of misperception break down. Following the same, a LinkedIn user from India named Sneha Biswas shared one such story. In her recent post, she wrote about her friendship bond with a Pakistani woman. 

    The post read, "As a child growing up in a small Indian town, my knowledge of Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books, and the media." She added, "Everything revolves around rivalry and hatred. I met this girl decades later. She is originally from Islamabad, Pakistan. On my first day at Harvard Business School, I met her. It took us 5 seconds to click, and she had become one of my closest friends on campus by the end of the first semester." Biswas further explained how their friendship grew.

    "We got to know each other over chais, biryanis, financial models, and case study preps. Her stories about growing up in a conservative Pakistani family but being blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to defy expectations and pursue their dreams struck a chord with me. "I was inspired by her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices," she added. Biswas also shared a photo of them waving their national flags with big smiles on their faces.

    The video was uploaded a day ago. The post has received nearly 38,000 likes since being shared, and the number is growing. People have also commented on the post. 

    One LinkedIn user wrote, "This is important for people to understand... Before anything else, we are human beings with different characteristics; it is entirely up to us which one we want to show society. Best wishes." Another wrote, "We built walls between ourselves, so it's up to us to tear them down." 

    A few more comments read, "We are the same people across the man-made LOC. Surely you two share a lifelong friendship that may bring changes across borders for girls on both sides and inspire them to lead."  "What a lovely message!" said another user.

    Also Read: Wondering what a CEO's resume looks like? Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974

    Also Read: Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Also Read: 18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China gcw

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China know its symptoms other details gcw

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China; know its symptoms, other details

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists - adt

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists

    Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups - gps

    Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience - adt

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience

    Recent Stories

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    Mumbai Indians get extended family in Emirates and Cape Town-ayh

    Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship

    AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022 IAF releases admit card released Know how to download it gcw

    AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF releases admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; Know how to download it

    Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM gcw

    Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon