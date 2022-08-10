Indian CEO's friendship with Pakistani classmate at Harvard wins hearts

Many people frequently have various perceptions and prejudices about those who live across the border. But when people learn better about the citizens in their neighbouring country, the walls of misperception break down. Following the same, a LinkedIn user from India named Sneha Biswas shared one such story. In her recent post, she wrote about her friendship bond with a Pakistani woman.

The post read, "As a child growing up in a small Indian town, my knowledge of Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books, and the media." She added, "Everything revolves around rivalry and hatred. I met this girl decades later. She is originally from Islamabad, Pakistan. On my first day at Harvard Business School, I met her. It took us 5 seconds to click, and she had become one of my closest friends on campus by the end of the first semester." Biswas further explained how their friendship grew.

"We got to know each other over chais, biryanis, financial models, and case study preps. Her stories about growing up in a conservative Pakistani family but being blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to defy expectations and pursue their dreams struck a chord with me. "I was inspired by her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices," she added. Biswas also shared a photo of them waving their national flags with big smiles on their faces.

The video was uploaded a day ago. The post has received nearly 38,000 likes since being shared, and the number is growing. People have also commented on the post.

One LinkedIn user wrote, "This is important for people to understand... Before anything else, we are human beings with different characteristics; it is entirely up to us which one we want to show society. Best wishes." Another wrote, "We built walls between ourselves, so it's up to us to tear them down."

A few more comments read, "We are the same people across the man-made LOC. Surely you two share a lifelong friendship that may bring changes across borders for girls on both sides and inspire them to lead." "What a lovely message!" said another user.

