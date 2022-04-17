Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India highly valued strategic partner for UK: PM Boris Johnson ahead of his visit on April 21

    The visit will be the first as the British PM to see Gujarat, the ancestral home of nearly half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India on April 21 and 22, his office confirmed on Sunday, April 17, 2022. 

    Boris Johnson will commence his maiden visit to India as PM of the UK from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 21. He'll meet principal businesses and discuss UK and India's thriving commercial, trade, and people links. The visit will be the first as the British PM to see Gujarat, the ancestral home of nearly half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

    Before his visit, Boris Johnson stated that autocratic states pose a risk to our peace and prosperity; the democracies and its ally must stick together. In this uncertain time, he added that India is the major economic power and the globe’s largest democracy and is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK. 

    Additionally, the visit to India will focus on most critical issues such as job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.

    Johnson is anticipated to announce a major investment in leading industries in both nations, UK and India, strengthening jobs and development at home, including new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.

    He is also expected to use the visit to push forward with the Free Trade Agreement negotiations that began earlier this year; a deal with India is expected to enhance UK overall trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and boost earnings by up to £3 billion across the UK.

    Following Downing Street, the British Prime Minister will travel to New Delhi to meet PM Modi on April 22. 

    The official statement read that the leaders will hold an in-depth discussion on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, which will bolster their close partnership and step up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

