India-Canada tensions: Thousands of Hindus protest in Brampton after attack, chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'; WATCH

Pro-Khalistani extremists attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada on November 3, prompting widespread condemnation and a major protest. In response, thousands have gathered in Brampton to protest against the violence directed at Hindus.
 

India Canada tensions Thousands of Hindus protest in Brampton after attack, chant Bharat Mata ki Jai WATCH anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

An attack by pro-Khalistani extremists on Hindus attending a meeting with Indian high commission officials at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Sunday (Nov 03) has sparked widespread condemnation and led to a major protest. The attack involved a group of men wielding pro-Khalistani flags who assaulted devotees with sticks, with videos of the assault quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Embarrassment for Trudeau: 'Hypocrite' Canadian PM gets X community notes for supporting Khalisani extremists

Federal minister Anita Anand posted on X, that she is “concerned about reports of unacceptable violent attacks at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.”

“All religions, Hindus included, have the right to attend places of worship and practice their religion without such assaults,” she wrote.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya posted a video on social media platform X, showing the incident where Khalistani extremists reportedly attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees within the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Arya strongly condemned the violence, stating that Khalistani extremists had "crossed a red line" with their actions.

Activists with Khalistani flags protested against India outside a Hindu Mahasabha temple, leading to violence against attendees. 

The attack by Khalistani supporters comes amid already tense India-Canada relations following the death of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada had accused India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, of involvement in Nijjar's killing, prompting a strong protest from India. Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor informed the Standing Committee on Security that Amit Shah’s alleged role extended to Nijjar’s assassination, which, along with Canada’s surveillance activities, has further fueled India's anger.

PM Narendra Modi condemns attack on Hindus in Canada:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" and criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country. PM Modi also slammed the Justin Trudeau administration and said "Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve."

PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Canada cop suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

A Canadian police officer, Sergeant Harinder Sohi of the Peel Regional Police, has been suspended after being spotted taking part in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. This incident, reported by CBC, has prompted an investigation into the officer's participation in the demonstration, during which he was allegedly seen waving a Khalistan flag and chanting anti-India slogans.

Peel Regional Police have acknowledged the video circulating on social media that shows Sergeant Harinder Sohi, who was off duty at the time, actively participating in the protest.

Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

