India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

India and the US are preparing to sign a new 10-year defence framework agreement, valid from 2025 to 2035. This agreement aims to bolster defence ties, streamline procurement, and enhance technology sharing between the two nations.

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India and the US are set to begin talks to sign this year a new 10-year defence framework that will run from 2025 to 2035 and is expected to be finalized later this year.

The framework for the "US-India Major Defence Partnership in the 21st Century," is aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two countries, according to a joint statement released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Once this agreement is in place it will ensure that both countries can easily purchase defence goods and services from one another, promoting efficiency in procurement processes.

Addressing reporters after the meeting between PM Modi with the US President, Foreign Secretary said, "Defence as was pointed out by both leaders remains a very important area of cooperation in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The leaders announced plans to finalize a new 10-year framework for the US-India major defense partnership in the 21st century. This is a framework that will run from 2025 to 2035 and is expected to be finalized later this year."

According to the statement, PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and dynamic defence partnership, with both leaders agreeing to review their respective arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

This review is expected to facilitate smoother defence trade, technology sharing, and the maintenance and repair of US-provided defence systems in India, as India's status as a 'Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1)' as well as a QUAD partner further solidified its position for defence cooperation with the US.

"Highlighting the deepening convergence of US-India strategic interests, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a dynamic defence partnership spanning multiple domains. To advance defence ties further, the leaders announced plans to sign this year a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership in the 21st Century," the statement read.

"Recognizing that India is a Major Defence Partner with Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1) authorisation and a key Quad partner, the US and India will review their respective arms transfer regulations, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), in order to streamline defence trade, technology exchange and maintenance, spare supplies and in-country repair and overhaul of US-provided defence systems," the India-US joint statement read.

The two countries also agreed to initiate negotiations for a 'Reciprocal Defence Procurement' (RDP) agreement, which would align their defence procurement systems and allow the reciprocal supply of defence goods and services.

"The leaders pledged to accelerate defence technology cooperation across space, air defence, missile, maritime and undersea technologies, with the U.S. announcing a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters and undersea systems to India," the statement added.

The US also plans to expand defence sales and co-production with India, including new procurement and co-production initiatives for "Javelin" anti-tank guided missiles and "Stryker" infantry combat vehicles.

Additionally, the two countries have agreed to finalise the procurement of six more P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft, which will enhance India's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

"The leaders welcomed the significant integration of U.S.-origin defence items into India's inventory to date, including C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon aircraft; CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, and AH-64E Apaches; Harpoon anti-ship missiles; M777 howitzers; and MQ-9Bs. The leaders determined that the U.S. would expand defence sales and co-production with India to strengthen interoperability and defence industrial cooperation," the joint statement read.



Further it said, PM Modi and President Trump, "announced plans to pursue this year new procurements and co-production arrangements for "Javelin" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and "Stryker" Infantry Combat Vehicles in India to rapidly meet India's defence requirements. They also expect completion of procurement for six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft to enhance India's maritime surveillance reach in the Indian Ocean Region following agreement on sale terms."

These come under the "US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century" initiative launched by PM Modi and President Trump to drive change in "Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology" between the two countries. (ANI)

