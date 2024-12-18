'If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on India if it continues to impose high taxes on American goods. He criticized India's tariff policies, citing examples of 100% tariffs on some US products, and emphasized a 'tit-for-tat' approach to trade.

First Published Dec 18, 2024, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

If India keeps imposing high taxes on American goods, US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to put reciprocal tariffs on the nation. Trump attacked India's tariff policies, pointing out the 100% tariffs on some US goods in his remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday.

He stated unequivocally that his government will take a tit-for-tat stance, stating, "If they tax us, we tax them the same amount." Trump's comments suggest a more aggressive trade approach with India, which he singled out along with other nations like Brazil for levying what he called "high tariffs" on US goods.

Trump's remarks were a part of a larger discussion about trade relations with Canada, Mexico, and China, among other important US allies. "The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us - India, we don't have to talk about our own - if India charges us 100 per cent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle, and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot," he said.

"India levies high fees. Brazil has high prices. It's okay if they want to charge us, but we're going to charge them the same thing," Trump stated, highlighting the importance of trade fairness to his economic platform.

Although tariff disputes have always characterised the US-India economic relationship, Trump's remarks suggest a more aggressive posture as he gets ready to assume office. His remarks were a direct response to a reporter's question about potential trade agreements, particularly with China, which he has repeatedly criticised for unfair trade practices.

Trump's strong trade rhetoric extended beyond India. He also discussed the continuing trade battles with Canada, Mexico, and China, emphasising that a key component of his administration's economic policy will be reciprocal tariffs.

There is still controversy surrounding commerce with Canada and Mexico, especially in relation to drug trafficking and border security. Trump reaffirmed his intention to levy a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico unless both nations take steps to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal substances as well as migrants across US borders. According to Reuters, Canada's government has already suggested spending CAD 1.3 billion on border security to curb the flow of drugs and migrants in reaction to Trump's threats.

