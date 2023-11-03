IDF's 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN)

The second segment offers an in-depth exploration of the IDF's operational precision, with an IAF navigator explaining the critical role of precise intelligence in guiding and executing targeted missions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) introduced its official podcast, 'Mission Brief,' offering a unique glimpse into the lives of those safeguarding Israel's security. In the inaugural episode, listeners are treated to firsthand accounts from a reserve officer who confronted terrorists on October 7, as well as insights from an Israeli Air Force (IAF) navigator regarding the IDF's meticulous use of intelligence in precision-targeted operations.

The second segment offers an in-depth exploration of the IDF's operational precision, with an IAF navigator explaining the critical role of precise intelligence in guiding and executing targeted missions. 'Mission Brief' promises to provide a unique and informative perspective on the efforts and dedication of the IDF in safeguarding Israel's security.

Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

Meanwhile, in another incident, Russia's Wagner group is reportedly supplying Hezbollah with an SA-22 air defense missile system. This missile system potentially provides Hezbollah with a means to defend against Israeli airstrikes, including the capability to target Israeli warplanes like the F16 and F35, as well as ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The delivery of the air defense system to Lebanon is still pending, which raises questions about the possibility of it being transported to Gaza to support Hamas. This development has significant implications for the region's evolving dynamics and its impact on regional security.

500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

Known as the SA-22 or Pantsir, this advanced air defense system is mounted on trucks and is designed for short-range defense. It can intercept a wide array of threats, including aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Russia has positioned it as an equivalent to the US Patriot System and even superior to some of Russia's own air defense systems.