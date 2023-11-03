Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IDF's 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN)

    The second segment offers an in-depth exploration of the IDF's operational precision, with an IAF navigator explaining the critical role of precise intelligence in guiding and executing targeted missions.

    IDFs 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN) AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) introduced its official podcast, 'Mission Brief,' offering a unique glimpse into the lives of those safeguarding Israel's security. In the inaugural episode, listeners are treated to firsthand accounts from a reserve officer who confronted terrorists on October 7, as well as insights from an Israeli Air Force (IAF) navigator regarding the IDF's meticulous use of intelligence in precision-targeted operations.

    The second segment offers an in-depth exploration of the IDF's operational precision, with an IAF navigator explaining the critical role of precise intelligence in guiding and executing targeted missions. 'Mission Brief' promises to provide a unique and informative perspective on the efforts and dedication of the IDF in safeguarding Israel's security.

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

    Meanwhile, in another incident, Russia's Wagner group is reportedly supplying Hezbollah with an SA-22 air defense missile system. This missile system potentially provides Hezbollah with a means to defend against Israeli airstrikes, including the capability to target Israeli warplanes like the F16 and F35, as well as ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

    The delivery of the air defense system to Lebanon is still pending, which raises questions about the possibility of it being transported to Gaza to support Hamas. This development has significant implications for the region's evolving dynamics and its impact on regional security.

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

    Known as the SA-22 or Pantsir, this advanced air defense system is mounted on trucks and is designed for short-range defense. It can intercept a wide array of threats, including aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Russia has positioned it as an equivalent to the US Patriot System and even superior to some of Russia's own air defense systems.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un to sell weapons to terror groups in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza snt

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un to sell weapons to terror groups in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza?

    Hamas warning to IDF: Will return Israeli soldiers in black bags, make Gaza a 'curse' for the nation (WATCH)

    Hamas' warning to IDF: Will return Israeli soldiers in black bags, make Gaza a 'curse' for the nation (WATCH)

    My son's middle name Chandrasekhar: Billionaire Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit AJR

    'My son's middle name Chandrasekhar': Billionaire Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

    Tennis Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH) osf

    Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ vma

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

    football ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April rkn

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own RKK

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES] ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon