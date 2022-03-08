Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Warrior Democrat': Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Mookerjee released

    India's first-ever pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee is unveiled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

    Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee released
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday released India's first-ever pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee titled 'The Warrior Democrat' in the presence of the Mookerjee family in their ancestral home. 

    The coffee table book, penned by noted author and former Uttarakhand MP Tarun Vijay, traces the life of Dr Mookerjee, who led agitation to merge Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.  

    Governor Dhankar said that the removal of the constitutional provision of 370 and the second flag of the state was the best tribute that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could pay to Dr Mookerjee. 

    The Governor recalled how he was shocked to see that not a single portrait of Dr Mookerjee was present in the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. He said he addressed the issue and a portrait was inaugurated with help from Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

    In his remarks, Tarun Vijay said that the book is a result of a decade-old work that had finally seen the light of the day under the Narendra Modi government. 

    The book has 500 pictures sources from the Publications Division of the Indian government. The book contains several unseen and rare pics of Dr Mookerjee from his childhood to his last journey. The book throws an entirely different light on the life and works of Dr Mookerjee who was a great educationist and essentially a family man. The book is designed by the country's ace art director Shreyansh Baid

    The author also called for a fresh probe into Dr Mookerjee's untimely death in Srinagar. "If the Netaji Bose death can be investigated several times, why not we institute a fresh, and perhaps the first-ever enquiry into the mysterious death of Dr Mookerjee in Sheikh Abdullah's Srinagar jail," he said.

    The book release event was attended by Dr Mookerjee's great-grandson Justice Chittatosh Mookerjee, his great-granddaughter Dr Debdutta Chakraborty, former Governor Tathagat Roy, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Publication Division Director General Monideepa Mookerjee.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 8:28 PM IST
