    Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican considering 2024 presidential bid?

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    An Indian-American Republican and businessman, Vivek Ramaswamy, plans to announce his presidential bid in 2024, joining Nikki Haley, who will launch her campaign on Wednesday. 

    Ramaswamy (37), a millionaire, who has been dubbed the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc. by the New Yorker magazine, is currently conducting trial runs and fact-finding missions in the US state of Iowa, where he has been addressing multiple events, stated media report. 

    On Monday, Politico reported that Ramaswamy insisted his trip to Iowa and other preparations for a potential run are serious. Additionally, it reported that Ramaswamy said 'this is not a play for attention.'

    He is considering a presidential run, among other things, to see if his warnings about the dangers of 'wokeism' and socially responsible investing have political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders, and farmers, the report mentioned. 

    "Ramaswamy doesn't intend to rely solely on his professional background. Instead, he intends to launch an ideas-based campaign to revitalise the American spirit and reintroduce a meritocracy into society," it said. 

    Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati, the son of Indian immigrants; his father was a General Electric engineer, and his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist. He went to Harvard and Yale and is rumoured to be worth over USD 500 million, enough to seed his campaign in the key early states.

    He made his name first as a successful biotech entrepreneur and developer of medicines, including five FDA-approved drugs.

    I believe I have developed a vision for the American national identity to which I am deeply committed, and it's a result of my journey of living the blessings that this country has provided me, Ramaswamy was quoted in the report.

    (With inputs from PTI)

