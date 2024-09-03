'I can't wait': Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been quietly discussing the formation of a special commission aimed at auditing federal government programs, a move that could significantly reshape the landscape of US governance.

In recent months, former President Donald Trump has reportedly been quietly discussing the formation of a special commission aimed at auditing federal government programs, a move that could significantly reshape the landscape of US governance. According to a Washington Post report, at the center of this conversation is a high-profile candidate who has expressed a strong interest in joining the effort: Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk.

Musk, who has recently become more vocal in his support of Trump, has signaled on multiple occasions his willingness to participate in a "government efficiency commission." The commission, which Trump and his advisers have reportedly been planning for months, would be led by prominent business executives and tasked with identifying and eliminating wasteful federal programs and regulations.

The possibility of Musk's involvement gained further traction when he posted an image on X, the social media platform he owns, showing himself behind a lectern labeled "Department of Government Efficiency," with the acronym DOGE—a nod to the meme-based cryptocurrency that Musk has famously championed.

With report of Trump considering Musk for role in auditing US agencies surfacing, the Tesla CEO took to X to express his enthusiasm about potentially playing a significant role in the federal government’s efforts to streamline operations and eliminate wasteful spending.

"I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go," wrote Musk on Tuesday.

Musk's potential role in this commission has sparked considerable debate, particularly given his extensive business empire, which includes Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink. His involvement could reportedly present significant conflicts of interest, especially as Musk's companies stand to benefit or suffer depending on federal policies and regulations.

However, Trump's advisers are said to be keen on involving high-profile corporate leaders in the commission, citing past efforts by President Ronald Reagan and Senator Tom Coburn (R-Okla.), who were known for their rigorous reviews of federal spending. Despite these ethical concerns, Musk's recent alignment with Trump suggests a deepening political alliance that could have far-reaching implications.

During a recent interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, Trump addressed the possibility of Musk joining his administration. While he downplayed the idea of Musk becoming a Cabinet member, Trump acknowledged that Musk could serve as a valuable consultant to the federal government. "He wants to be involved, but look, he’s running big businesses and all that ... so he can’t really be in the Cabinet," Trump said. "He can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas."

As per the Washington Post report, Musk's interest in a government efficiency role has raised alarms among ethics experts. The concern is that his participation could blur the lines between public service and private gain, given his companies' reliance on federal contracts and regulatory approvals.

For instance, SpaceX and Starlink would likely benefit from a Trump administration, which has shown a strong interest in expanding satellite investments and accelerating space exploration, key areas where Musk's companies are deeply involved.

Moreover, Musk's businesses have faced increased regulatory scrutiny under President Joe Biden’s administration. The Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have all launched investigations into various aspects of Tesla's operations, from its Autopilot driver-assistance system to workplace practices at SpaceX. A potential Trump-led government might ease these regulatory pressures, further complicating the ethics of Musk’s involvement in any federal commission.

Musk's political shift towards Trump marks a significant departure from his previous support for Biden in the 2020 election. This change has been accompanied by financial backing; Musk helped establish America PAC, a SuperPAC in support of Trump, which has raised substantial funds from wealthy donors, including tech investors and former Tesla board members.

Despite Tesla benefiting from Biden's electric vehicle subsidies, Musk has expressed a desire to eliminate all industry subsidies, arguing that such a move would be "devastating" for competitors while only "slightly" hurting Tesla. This stance, combined with Musk's influence over Trump, could lead to policy shifts that favor his businesses in a potential second Trump administration.

Trump himself has acknowledged Musk's influence, particularly regarding electric vehicles, a sector Trump has previously criticized. "I’m for electric cars," Trump said at a rally, attributing his newfound support to Musk’s endorsement.

