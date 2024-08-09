Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Houthis issues CHILLING warning to Israel, say Iran-led multi-front attack 'inevitable' (WATCH)

    Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the supreme leader of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, declared on Thursday, that a multi-front assault on Israel, led by Iran, is "inevitable."

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the supreme leader of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, declared on Thursday, that a multi-front assault on Israel, led by Iran, is "inevitable." This statement underscores the increasing tensions in the region, where Iran and its affiliated groups are preparing for potential conflict.

    Al-Houthi's warning follows recent escalations between Israel and various factions within the "Axis of Resistance," which includes Iran, the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad. He described the current delay in retaliatory actions by these groups as strategic, aiming to maximize the impact of their response against Israel.

    "The delay in the axis’s response to the Israeli escalation is purely tactical, aimed at ensuring that the response is impactful against the enemy and its preparations," al-Houthi said.

    "The Israeli enemy, after its dangerous escalation, is in a state of great fear in every sense of the word,” al-Houthi continued.

    The Houthi leader highlighted that Iran has confirmed its commitment to retaliate against Israel, specifically mentioning recent targeted killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The Houthis also seek retribution for Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port city last month, which followed a drone attack that resulted in Israeli casualties.

    “The confirmation of the response from the Islamic Republic of Iran came from the highest leadership levels, and what happened can never be overlooked. There is nothing that can divert the decision to respond, such as intimidation or pressure," he stressed.

    In response to these threats, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured the public that the government is working to provide timely warnings of any potential attacks. "The public’s resilience allows us to make the right operational decisions," Gallant said, urging citizens to maintain normalcy in their daily lives despite the threats.

    The Israeli security establishment is currently on high alert, with expectations that Hezbollah might initiate an attack soon. Channel 12 reported that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is likely considering a window of opportunity for an assault in the near future. Nasrallah’s recent statements at a memorial ceremony for Shukr emphasized that the group’s response to Israeli actions will be forthcoming, whether independently or as part of the broader Axis of Resistance.

    "Our response is coming, Inshallah, alone or with the Axis of Resistance, regardless of the ramifications," he vowed.

