Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock

A chilling crime in Pennsylvania’s Middletown has sent shockwaves to the local community. Justin Mohn crossed the thin boundaries of insanity when he beheaded his father and uploaded a YouTube video showcasing the decapitated body.

A US man crossed the thin boundaries of insanity and killed his own father in a cold-blooded murder. The incident occurred in Mohn’s Levittown residency on Tuesday evening. The horrific incident has sent shockwaves to the local community that was in good relations with the Mohn family.

Justin Mohn, 32 beheaded his father Michael and recorded the whole proceedings. He then uploaded the distressing 14-minute video holding his father's head in a blood-filled plastic bag. The video turned out to be a gruesome politically charged rant against the Biden administration and other public agencies. Justin Mohn in the video hit out at the Biden administration stating “Violence is the only solution to the federal government's treason.”

He further revealed, “This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.” The video named Mohn’s Militia - Call to Arms for American Patriots was on the YouTube platform for six hours before the video streaming site moderators took it down for violating the guidelines.

In the 14-minute video, Justin Mohn also criticized migrants, Black Lives Matter, and "far-left woke mobs”. He called on the people to kill FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, and border control officers, accusing them of betraying their country. Justin Mohn also termed himself as commander of America’s network of militias.

The Middletown Police found the headless body of Michael Mohn in a bathroom at 07:00 PM on Tuesday. Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said, “We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased. We're getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family.”