Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock

    A chilling crime in Pennsylvania’s Middletown has sent shockwaves to the local community. Justin Mohn crossed the thin boundaries of insanity when he beheaded his father and uploaded a YouTube video showcasing the decapitated body.

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    A US man crossed the thin boundaries of insanity and killed his own father in a cold-blooded murder. The incident occurred in Mohn’s Levittown residency on Tuesday evening. The horrific incident has sent shockwaves to the local community that was in good relations with the Mohn family.

    Justin Mohn, 32 beheaded his father Michael and recorded the whole proceedings. He then uploaded the distressing 14-minute video holding his father's head in a blood-filled plastic bag. The video turned out to be a gruesome politically charged rant against the Biden administration and other public agencies. Justin Mohn in the video hit out at the Biden administration stating “Violence is the only solution to the federal government's treason.”

    He further revealed, “This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.” The video named Mohn’s Militia - Call to Arms for American Patriots was on the YouTube platform for six hours before the video streaming site moderators took it down for violating the guidelines.

    In the 14-minute video, Justin Mohn also criticized migrants, Black Lives Matter, and "far-left woke mobs”. He called on the people to kill FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, and border control officers, accusing them of betraying their country. Justin Mohn also termed himself as commander of America’s network of militias.

    The Middletown Police found the headless body of Michael Mohn in a bathroom at 07:00 PM on Tuesday. Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said, “We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased. We're getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family.”

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH)

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes avv

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes

    AI-generated images of Joe Biden in military gear go viral amid rising US-Middle East tensions snt

    AI-generated images of Joe Biden in military gear go viral amid rising US-Middle East tensions

    China backs Pakistan charge of India hand in killings by 'unknown' men; says allegations 'worth our attention' snt

    'Worth our attention': China backs Pakistan's charge of India involvement in mysterious killings

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical avv

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured us to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH)

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes avv

    Trump makes nobel waves! Historic Middle East policy lands him a peace prize nomination - Internet explodes

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon