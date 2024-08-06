Hezbollah drone attack in northern Israel: Dramatic videos capture plumes of smoke, injured Israelis (WATCH)

A Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel on Tuesday resulted in at least six individuals being hospitalized, with two suffering from acute anxiety attacks, according to local reports.

The Hezbollah assault targeted several locations, with the group claiming responsibility for launching a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre and striking an Israeli military vehicle at another site. Two drones reportedly penetrated Israeli defenses during this attack, one of which was intercepted, as per a Times of Israel report.

Local media captured dramatic footage of the drone impact on a road in the town of Mazra’a in the Western Galilee, near Nahariya. The visuals show plumes of smoke rising from the scene, highlighting the severity of the impact. An eyewitness who narrowly escaped injury described how he lay down on the road to avoid flying shrapnel, which injured several others, including one person critically.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted a village in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The Lebanese Health Ministry has not yet clarified whether the deceased were civilians or militants.

For the past ten months, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in near-daily strikes, exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas war, which risks escalating into a wider regional conflict following recent high-profile killings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated over the weekend that Israel is engaged in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, underscoring the increasing complexity and intensity of the regional conflict.

